2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 results tracker, Seahawks news, and open thread

We’ve reached the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks enter Rounds 4-7 with four picks left, and thus far they’ve not made any trades. Will they take Sam Howell or Carson Strong or Bailey Zappe? If not, then it’s very likely they don’t bother drafting a QB at all and ride with the Drew Lock/Geno Smith/Jacob Eason triumvirate. They still have depth they could notably improve upon at linebacker, cornerback, and center.

We’re only updating for Seahawks involvement and no tracker for the other teams.

Tune in at 9 AM PT on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network for a long day of NFL Draft coverage, then stick around for our UDFA tracker.

Seahawks Picks

Round 1, Pick 9: Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State

Round 2, Pick 40: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

Round 2, Pick 41: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Round 3, Pick 72: Abraham Lucas, RT, Washington State

Remaining Seahawks Picks

Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets): Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 158 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 229

Round 7, Pick 233

Seahawks Trades