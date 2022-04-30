2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7 results tracker, Seahawks news, and open thread

We’ve reached the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks enter Rounds 4-7 with four picks left, and thus far they’ve not made any trades. Will they take Sam Howell or Carson Strong or Bailey Zappe? If not, then it’s very likely they don’t bother drafting a QB at all and ride with the Drew Lock/Geno Smith/Jacob Eason triumvirate. They still have depth they could notably improve upon at linebacker, cornerback, and center.
Seahawks Picks
Round 1, Pick 9: Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State
Round 2, Pick 40: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
Round 2, Pick 41: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Round 3, Pick 72: Abraham Lucas, RT, Washington State
Remaining Seahawks Picks
Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets): Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Round 5, Pick 153
Round 5, Pick 158 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)
Round 7, Pick 229
Round 7, Pick 233
Seahawks Trades
The Seahawks trade: Pick 145— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022
The Chiefs trade: Pick 158, 233
