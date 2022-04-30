2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch Abraham Lucas highlights!

The Seattle Seahawks have their bookend tackles of the future! After drafting Abraham Lucas, the team clearly looks to have made a statement; not only did they draft two of the top 10 tackles — Brugler had Cross at #3 and Lucas at #8 in this class, making them the LT3 and RT2, respectively — but they also selected the two tackles who were considered the best pure pass blockers of their class. Abraham Lucas was Pro Football Focus’s highest graded pass blocking right tackle, earning a magnificent score of 91, which was second only to Left Tackle Zach Tom from Wake Forest.

These picks have the look of a team that is truly re-building its identity. In drafting Cross and Lucas, the Seahawks have selected two quick and athletic zone blockers that will set the tone for Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson’s offense. And the game film certainly backs this up!

At the Senior Bowl, his quick feet and lateral agility are on full display. He survives a pretty fearsome rush from Myjai Sanders a few reps in, who gets aggressive with his hands... this is good to see, as his college scheme often emphasized quick, timing-based passes and he will need to prove that he can keep a clean pocket in the NFL, even if Waldron emphasizes the short game more in the years ahead.

And for those fans who want to do a deep-dive, here is his game film against the Oregon Ducks, where you can see some good one-on-ones with Top-5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. This film is rough, and shows that Lucas certainly has some things to work on, but overall I am pretty impressed with how he held up against one of the tougher defensive fronts in the NCAA.