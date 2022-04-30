2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks use seventh round pick to select Bo Melton

Saturday has arrived, meaning it’s Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks enter Day 3 having made four selections over the first two days of the draft and set to make four more picks as the draft closes out. The players picked by head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to help the Hawks retool going forward have been:

1.9: LT Charles Cross of Mississippi State,

2.40: EDGE Boye Mafe of Minnesota

2.41: RB Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State and

3.72: RT Abe Lucas of Washington State

It’s obvious that the team came into the draft with the intention of improving in the trenches, so it’s no surprise that three of the first four players selected have been those who ply their trade in the trenches. Now it’s time to see if that is a trend that will hold on Day 3, or if the Seahawks will change course Saturday.

The picks the they hold on Day 3 of the draft are

4.109

5.145

5.153

7.229 and

7.233

the Seahawks started Day 3 off by adding CB Coby Bryant at pick 109, Tariq Woolen at pick 153 and Tyreke Smith at pick 158. Now they have used their first seventh round selection to add Bo Melton of Rutgers to the roster.

Welcome to Seattle, Bo Melton!