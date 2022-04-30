 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch Coby Bryant highlights!

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Coby Bryant is going to be a good defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to draft this guy, as both draft genius Dane Brugler and the consensus board over at The Athletic had Bryant projected as a solid 3rd round player. Used to seeing a high volume of targets while playing across from Ahmad Gardner for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Bryant is yet another corner who is a break from the tratitional paradigm that Pete Carroll had stuck pretty firmly to until DJ Reed broke the mold.

Since then, the two corners they have drafted -- Tre Brown in 2021 and now Coby Bryant in 2022 — are undersized by comparison to guys like Sherman, Maxwell, and Browner. But don’t let that fool you, this guy knows how to play defense. To be fair, he still has solid length and range for the position, and I am not overly concerned by his relatively underwhelming combine (he did improve slightly at his pro day). But I’ll let Bryant’s tape speak for itself.

I think this is a pick that the Hawks can feel really good about. They didn’t reach on a corner after the top guys came off the board, and they ended up with a player who could be yet another late-round steal.

