2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch Coby Bryant highlights!

Coby Bryant is going to be a good defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to draft this guy, as both draft genius Dane Brugler and the consensus board over at The Athletic had Bryant projected as a solid 3rd round player. Used to seeing a high volume of targets while playing across from Ahmad Gardner for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Bryant is yet another corner who is a break from the tratitional paradigm that Pete Carroll had stuck pretty firmly to until DJ Reed broke the mold.

Since then, the two corners they have drafted -- Tre Brown in 2021 and now Coby Bryant in 2022 — are undersized by comparison to guys like Sherman, Maxwell, and Browner. But don’t let that fool you, this guy knows how to play defense. To be fair, he still has solid length and range for the position, and I am not overly concerned by his relatively underwhelming combine (he did improve slightly at his pro day). But I’ll let Bryant’s tape speak for itself.

Coby Bryant with a low-high read. Reads low, squats then breaks upfield for the interception!



— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) September 1, 2021

Coby Bryant good player

The Seahawks got Coby Bryant

pic.twitter.com/m6gupWFBIS — Sports Gambling Guides (@SGG_hq) April 30, 2022

Not enough talk about Coby Bryant (@CobyBryant__7). He will to be a fantastic NFL corner, & would be a GREAT fit for the #Chargers defense.



Gives WRs fits

Ballhawk in coverage & pursuit

‍ Obvious student of the game

Jim Thorpe award winnerpic.twitter.com/sBr8ZWYP5S — Dan W. (@ChargersHomer) April 22, 2022

#Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant is the No. 12 overall prospect left on our board.



Which team could use the dynamic corner?



pic.twitter.com/eja1P67oq9 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022

I think this is a pick that the Hawks can feel really good about. They didn’t reach on a corner after the top guys came off the board, and they ended up with a player who could be yet another late-round steal.