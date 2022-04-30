Seattle Seahawks 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is still going on but the Seattle Seahawks’ involvement in it is over. We’re so used to the Seahawks adding a bunch of picks through trades but they came into 2022 with eight and left with nine, making only one trade for the first time since 2015.
Now here comes the run on undrafted free agents. Seattle has routinely found quality contributors and high-end starters in the UDFA market, and we’re hoping that continues this year. Doug Baldwin stands out as the best of the bunch, but you also have Jermaine Kearse, Thomas Rawls, Bryan Mone, George Fant, and Poona Ford among other notable undrafted players. Seattle may have even found a couple of hidden gems in 2021 with special teams ace and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, as well as right tackle Jake Curhan.
All of the Seahawks’ UDFA signings for 2022 will be tracked right here, so just hit refresh periodically with news updates. As of now, they have 77 players on the roster (including the eight draft picks) so that leaves them 13 spots for UDFAs or any available free agent in general.
Note: These are rumored moves, or moves announced by players/agents.
Report: Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis signing with the Seahawks
Former Louisiana-Lafayette QB Levi Lewis is signing with the #Seahawks, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
Report: Seahawks invite Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby to rookie camp (not a UDFA signing)
Former Western Michigan QB Kaleb Eleby has accepted an invite to #Seahawks rookie camp, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
Report: Nebraska S Deontai Williams signing with Seahawks
Some UDFA signings:— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022
Georgia Southern CB Darrell Baker to the Cardinals
UC Davis DT Bryce Rodgers to the Falcons
Nebraska S Deontai Williams to the Seahawks
Report: Seahawks signing Framingham State DE Josh Onujiogu
The #Seahawks are signing Framingham State DE Josh Onujiogu, per source. #NFLDraft | @TheDraftNetwork— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
Report: Seahawks signing Georgia State G Shamarious Gilmore
The #Seahawks are signing Georgia State OG Shamarious Gilmore, per source.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
Gilmore put up 36 reps on the bench press. Gilmore is big, strong and athletic. 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference First-Team, 51 consecutive starts.@TheDraftNetwork #NFLDraft
Report: Seahawks signing Virginia safety Joey Blount
Seahawks are signing Virginia safety Joey Blount, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022
Report: Florida Atlantic WR John Mitchell signing with Seahawks
Congratulation @John_mitchell13 on signing with the Seahawks. Go Owls!— Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) May 1, 2022
Congrats to client @John_mitchell13 on signing with the @Seahawks from the Owls to the Seahawks! pic.twitter.com/uyp3h2Ehmm— Orlando Arnold (@OAtheagent) May 1, 2022
