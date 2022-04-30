 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks select Dareke Young with second seventh rounder

By John P. Gilbert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 East-West Shrine Bowl Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday has arrived, meaning it’s Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks enter Day 3 having made four selections over the first two days of the draft and set to make four more picks as the draft closes out. The players picked by head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to help the Hawks retool going forward have been:

It’s obvious that the team came into the draft with the intention of improving in the trenches, so it’s no surprise that three of the first four players selected have been those who ply their trade in the trenches. Now it’s time to see if that is a trend that will hold on Day 3, or if the Seahawks will change course Saturday.

The picks the they hold on Day 3 of the draft are

  • 4.109
  • 5.145 5.155
  • 5.153
  • 7.229 and
  • 7.233

the Seahawks started Day 3 off by adding CB Coby Bryant at pick 109, Tariq Woolen at pick 153, DE Tyreke Smith at pick 155 and WR Bo Melton at pick 229. Now they have used the second of their two seventh round selections to add Dareke Young of Lenoir-Rhyneto the roster.

Welcome to Seattle, Dareke Young!

