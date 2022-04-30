NFL Draft Results: The Seattle Seahawks Class of 2022

The Seattle Seahawks tripled their number of picks from last year, coming away with nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite years of being very willing to make draft day trades, the Seahawks only made one, moving from 145 to 158 in a 5th round trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle doubled down at offensive tackle, EDGE rusher, cornerback, and wide receiver. Charles Cross was the team’s number one pick, while Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dareke Young rounded out the Seahawks’ total haul.

Of note, the Seahawks did not take any quarterbacks, so unless they acquire, say, Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo or Gardner Minshew, it’s almost certain that the Drew Lock/Geno Smith/Jacob Eason camp battle is what we’ll see this summer.

All things considered, the early read on this Seahawks class is positive. Even if you disliked the Kenneth Walker III pick because it’s a running back (not a dire position of need, at least not in 2022) taken in Round 2, there’s no denying Walker’s talent and the fact that he was projected to go in Round 2 anyway. There were no “reaches” or anything that has made Seahawks fans and NFL analysts as a whole collectively scratch their heads in bewilderment. After the way this offseason began with the trade of Russell Wilson and the release of Bobby Wagner, Seattle needed to have a draft that justified optimism in the process of this new era of Seahawks football.

Here’s what the Seahawks did over the past three days. We’ll update this post over the next day or so with additional links to articles for all of the 5th-7th round picks.

Round 1, Pick 9: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Round 2, Pick 40: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Round 2, Pick 41: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Round 3, Pick 72: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Round 4, Pick 109: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Round 5, Pick 153: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Round 5, Pick 158: Tyreke Smith, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 7, Pick 229: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Round 7, Pick 233: Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne