Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 22: Doug Farrar

It’s a Draft Extravaganza Episode!
Today we were joined by the incomparable Doug Farrar, who lent his considerable expertise to Seattle’s first four picks and I think you’re gonna like what he has to say. Other ground we cover:
*Our initial opinions on Seattle’s first four picks
*Audio of Mike and I reacting to each Seahawks pick as it happened
*Doug’s uniquely insightful grades and analysis— and you’ll LOVE who he comped new edge rusher Boye Mafe to
All that and a lot more. Check it:
—
SPOTIFY
APPLE PODCASTS
If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the over 70 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.
Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin
Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook
Loading comments...