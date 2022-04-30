Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 22: Doug Farrar

It’s a Draft Extravaganza Episode!

Today we were joined by the incomparable Doug Farrar, who lent his considerable expertise to Seattle’s first four picks and I think you’re gonna like what he has to say. Other ground we cover:

*Our initial opinions on Seattle’s first four picks

*Audio of Mike and I reacting to each Seahawks pick as it happened

*Doug’s uniquely insightful grades and analysis— and you’ll LOVE who he comped new edge rusher Boye Mafe to

All that and a lot more. Check it:

