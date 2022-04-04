Pre-Snap Reads 4/4: Could Desmond Ridder be an option for the Seahawks?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Draft Profile: Tariq Woolen - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Loaded with athletic traits, Woolen will need adequate time to develop into a contributor on defense but has an incredibly high ceiling. Given his rare blend of size, length, and speed, Seattle stands out as a potential landing spot to make the most of his talents.

Seahawks EDGE Darrell Taylor says he was ‘hurt’ by Russell Wilson trade

Some Seahawks were not surprised by the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. For one, former Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said it’s ultimately what both sides wanted. Meanwhile others were shocked – including D.K. Metcalf.

Seahawks Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder | The Wichita Eagle

ICYMI: The Seahawks are in desperate need of a quarterback, particularly if they want fans to believe their assertion that Russell Wilson's departure is not indicative of a rebuild. Could Desmond Ridder be the answer?

NFC West News

How Does Bobby Wagner Signing Change Rams Draft Plans? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The addition of Bobby Wagner strengthens the weakest part of Los Angeles' defense from 2021.

Frank Gore’s next stop is 49ers’ front office: ‘He knows which guys love football’ – The Athletic

Fans pining for Gore to return to the 49ers may finally get their wish — the team owner wants him to be part of the scouting department.

Should the 49ers Retire Frank Gore's Jersey? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Frank Gore is set to retire with the 49ers. Will his jersey number join him in being retired with San Francisco?

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.

Making sense of Cardinals’ offseason strategy thus far

The Arizona Cardinals were a playoff team last season. They went 11-6 in the regular season and then were blown out in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

Around The NFL

Will Matt Ryan solve the Indianapolis Colts' QB problem for now? - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

Ryan will be the Colts' sixth Week 1 starting quarterback in as many years. Will he get them over the hump?

Could A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf become available? New York Jets ready to strike for star receiver - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets could be willing to splurge now to acquire a top-flight receiver while they have QB Zach Wilson on an affordable rookie deal.

Justin Fields’ quarterback coach details offseason training

The Chicago Bears kick off their offseason program on Monday, but quarterback Justin Fields has already been hard at work preparing for the new season.

Bill Belichick: Matthew Slater is to special teams what Brady is to offense, LT to defense

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had some very high praise for his longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater.

With Davante Adams gone, what will Packers do at receiver?

When the Packers opted to trade receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, an obvious question arose. What’s their plan at the position without him?

Raiders legend Todd Christensen’s ‘dominant’ run at TE may be unmatched in fantasy football history

The popularity of fantasy football has grown exponentially in the 21st century, transforming casual observers into die-hard football fanatics. It’s been a major factor as NFL has become the most dominant league on the American sports scene.

Lamar Jackson recruiting top receiver over Twitter

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter over the weekend to recruit a top NFL wide receiver.

Bo Jackson reacts to 'Jeopardy!' players being totally clueless about him

Retired sports legend Bo Jackson reacted on Twitter to the viral video of 'Jeopardy!' contestants being totally clueless about him.