Pre-Snap Reads 4/5: Pete Carroll calls out NFL owners on lack of minority coaching hires

Seahawks News

2022 NFL Draft: TRADE! What it means for Seahawks

There was news on Monday... what does it mean?

Analysis: 5 Burning Questions For Seahawks as Free Agency Slows Down - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Free agency has more or less hit a temporary pause, but many questions still remain in regards to the Seahawks. Ty Dane Gonzalez provides his thoughts on DK Metcalf's trade market, the likelihood of Drew Lock being Seattle's starting quarterback, why the team hasn't cut Jason Myers yet and more.

Salk on NFL Draft: Do QBs Malik Willis, Matt Corral fit for Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

After spending the weekend watching tape of QB prospects Malik Willis and Matt Corral, Mike Salk details if the Seahawks should target either.

Source -- Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll called out NFL owners over hiring of minority candidates

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, owners "weren't happy" when they learned of Pete Carroll's pointed comments about the league and its hiring of minority candidates.

Monday Round-Up: Sports Illustrated Seahawks Writers Hand Out Free Agency Superlatives

Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez of Sports Illustrated recapped Seahawks free agency by handing out their annual superlatives.

NFC West News

Part of Rams Bobby Wagner Contract Details Revealed - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams made yet another splash in free agency last week, when they signed former Seahawks star Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 Million deal.

Bobby Wagner - Playing Seattle Seahawks twice a year 'cherry on top,' not reason for joining Los Angeles Rams

Bobby Wagner says that even though he believes the Seahawks should have handled his release differently, he didn't join the Rams so he could play his old team twice a year.

2022 Defensive Scheme/Personnel Adjustments - Revenge of the Birds

Vance Joseph has said all along that his defense of choice is to combine a fierce pass rush with a steady diet of press man-to-man coverage.

Cardinals Sign TE Stephen Anderson, Host RB Darrel Williams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Stephen Anderson joins a Cardinals tight end room that features Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams, although his role could be expanded early in the season.

Switching from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance is the 49ers’ Best Move of the Offseason By Far - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why benching Jimmy Garoppolo and starting Trey Lance is the San Francisco 49ers' best move of the offseason so far.

Report: 49ers interviewed WR prospect from Nebraska

The 49ers could be in the market for a wide receiver in this year’s draft. One player they may target at that spot is Nebraska’s Samori Toure, who interviewed with 49ers WR coach Leonard Hankerson on Monday per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Examining what positions the 49ers have valued in the draft under John Lynch - Niners Nation

A look at which positions the 49ers have favored in the draft under Lynch.

Around The NFL

Saints, Eagles trade first-round picks in this year's NFL Draft - The Athletic

The Eagles are sending picks No. 16 and 19 overall and 194 ( a sixth-rounder) to the Saints in exchange for Nos. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Eagles have agreed to trade two of their 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the Saints for New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (No. 18) and a 2023 first-round pick.

New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston: 'I can do everything your favorite quarterback can do’ - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

Newly re-signed Saints QB plans to show the world that he's a fully versatile quarterback who is more than a 'game manager.'

Crew fans hold 22 signs protesting Browns' signing of Deshaun Watson: 'We believe Jane Doe'

A group of Columbus Crew fans spoke out against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during a match over the weekend in a demonstration at Lower.com Field.

NFL Draft 2022: Here are the 8 teams with multiple first-round picks | RSN

Here’s a look at the teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and how they got those extra selections.

Peyton Manning helping Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan in transitions - National Football Post

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning knows exactly what Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are going through.

DeVante Parker, The Patriots, & USFL Preview: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports are back to host a new episode of Splash Play! Pete and Spags discuss the DeVante Parker trade to New England and whether it's truly a great fit or not, and then play a little guessing game involving the ageless Frank Gore, who recently announced his retirement. They also do part one of their USFL preview!

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down trade value charts & last 5 first-round picks for all 32 teams

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Peyton Manning has been guiding both Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos as they get used to each other following last month's trade.