Sam’s Film Room: Desmond Ridder would be a great fit in Seahawks’ offense

If there is one quarterback in this draft that can start on day one, that player is Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati. Ridder is the model of a pro-style quarterback. How he quickly progresses through his reads; how he throws with perfect timing and anticipation; and how Ridder can see the entire field for each throw is what makes him one of the top quarterbacks in this class. While there’s a ton to like about Ridder, he has one major question mark: his accuracy. He is extremely inconsistent in his accuracy especially down the field or under pressure.

The question you might be asking is if this is fixable?

My worry is that while there are players like Josh Allen, who overcame this issue, there are plenty more that didn’t. Ridder requires a lot of work to pair his arm mechanics and his footwork together in order to be more consistent. As of this moment, he throws way too frequently off his backfoot and with no use of hip action through his motion.

Now as far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, Ridder would actually fit Shane Waldron’s offense perfectly. His anticipation and timing to make quick throws are exactly what this offense needs. With their heavy use of quick game concepts like stick routes and slants, Ridder would be a fantastic player on this team. My worry, though, is that I don’t think he’s worth the #9 overall pick and he’ll likely be gone by the time the Seahawks pick in the second round. They will have to make moves, either by trading back in the first or by trading up from the second, in order to select him at a reasonable price. Personally, I gave him an early second round grade, but I doubt he lasts that long.

Note: This video is almost 8 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

