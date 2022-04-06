Pre-Snap Reads 4/6: Shelby Harris excited to be with the Seahawks

Seahawks News

Ok, here's my pitch: A former two-star tight end out of Austria is the Seahawks first pick in the draft

5 reasons to think he's got "Seattle" all of his 6'7 European frame.

Seahawks 7-round NFL mock draft: Trade alert! Seattle addresses offensive line, then makes move for QB – The Athletic

The Seahawks have added a first-round pick since our last Seattle mock draft. Who gets the call at No. 9?

Third Time's a Charm? Shelby Harris' Fascinating Career Comes Full Circle Joining Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Back in 2016, after Seattle and several other teams passed on the opportunity to sign Harris following workouts, the player nearly gave up the sport. Six years later, following a successful tenure in Denver, he's eager to get started in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks' conundrum: Pay DK Metcalf more while asking for less? - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost details the Seahawks' tough spot with DK Metcalf, who is set for a huge payday just as they plan to refocus on the run game.

Heaps: Why Desmond Ridder is best fit of draft QBs for Seahawks - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks draft a QB this month, Jake Heaps thinks Desmond Ridder provides more of what Seattle is looking for than other QB prospects.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Had Noah Fant’s “Name Written Down” In 2019 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks hoped to take tight end Noah Fant in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but missed out on him by one pick.

Shelby Harris Excited To Join Seahawks Years After Initial Visit To Seattle

New Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris discusses the trade that sent him to Seattle and why he’s excited for this new opportunity.

Tuesday draft notes: Predicting the Seahawks’ draft plan « Seahawks Draft Blog

Before getting into the piece — please don’t forget to listen to the Shelby Harris interview from earlier today (please share it if you can).

New Seahawks TE making 1 big change for 2022 season

New Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant plans to make one big change to his game for next season that will make him better.

NFC West News

J.J. Watt Meets with Cardinals Fans for Beer and Games. - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

J.J. Watt's search for the best dive bar for him and fans to hang out is complete. On Saturday, Watt joined fans at Coach House for beers and games.

Sign, Draft, or Stay? A complete look at how the Cardinals can address the rest of their offseason - Revenge of the Birds

Using a game, how can we identify which method the Cardinals should attack positions on the roster for this offseason and beyond?

49ers News: Will they draft for need or take the best player available? - Niners Nation

Potential draft options for the 49ers at pick 61 and beyond.

For Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers, it's time - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Even though Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the 49ers, recent comments suggest the transition to Lance -- the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft -- has begun.

Emmanuel Sanders Defends 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Emmanuel Sanders recently defended his former teammate San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

‘I’ll make sure they see me’: ILB Bobby Wagner opens up about Seattle release as the Rams project a fit – The Athletic

The Rams wanted Wagner in the 2012 NFL Draft but traded back and missed out on him until "about 1,000 tackles later," Les Snead said.

NFL Draft: One Mistake Los Angeles Rams Can't Make - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams are without a first or second-round pick and have some significant holes to fill.

Rams Draft Preview: Redshirt rookies could prove more useful than 2022 draft picks - Turf Show Times

Jacob Harris, Tutu Atwell, and Robert Rochell could carve out roles for LA in their second seasons.

Around The NFL

Von Miller every-snap film review: What makes him so good and how does he fit in on the Bills defense? – The Athletic

Joe Buscaglia analyzes Von Miller's 2021 film with the Broncos and Rams to forecast what the Bills can expect from the star edge rusher.

How Sam Darnold trade continues to impact New York Jets, Carolina Panthers a year later - New York Jets- ESPN

The Darnold swap altered the course of two franchises. How has it played out, and was it a good deal for both teams?

Another Washington scandal, Kraft fires shots at Belichick & that wild Eagles-Saints pick swap

The Washington Commanders continue to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time after allegations that the franchise was withholding ticket income from the NFL's revenue sharing program among its 32 clubs. It's just another day in Dan Snyder's Washington.

Prototypical Patriots: Best offensive tackle fits in 2022 NFL Draft class | RSN

After making a handful of moves in the last couple of weeks, the Patriots are in an interesting spot when it comes to looking at their "needs" in the draft. They aren't quite as glaring as they once were.

Free agent S Tyrann Mathieu visits hometown Saints - National Football Post

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is at least considering coming home again, visiting with his hometown New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

NFL Draft: Sleepers and Square Pegs | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders' Senior Analyst Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier), is joined by his co-host FO Contributor Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass), and longtime NFL Scout, Russell Lande (@RUSSLANDE) to discuss what is happening in the NFL Draft "war rooms" at this time of year, share their choices for sleeper pick and square-peg in the 2022 NFL Draft, and run through a 3-round mock draft for the New England Patriots.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 5

Damiere Byrd is headed to Atlanta. The wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Falcons, who will be his fifth team in as many seasons.

Could the Titans draft a Derrick Henry replacement?

The Tennessee Titans may look to draft an eventual Derrick Henry replacement after the star running back missed several games with an injury.