The best remaining free agent tackles

The initial frenzy of the first week of free agency has long since passed, with the Seattle Seahawks still in search of a franchise quarterback to replace Russell Wilson, as well as no depth at tackle beyond second year men Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe. Thus, with the draft still three weeks away, teams have begun to sift through the bargain bin of free agency.

The rules regarding compensatory free agents and comp picks mean that many of the players still available may remain unsigned until May, however, that doesn’t mean teams and fans can’t start window shopping now. So, without wasting anymore time, here are the top ten tackles who remain available in free agency per ProFootballFocus.com:

Duane Brown (will turn 37 in August)

Eric Fisher (will turn 31 late in the 2022 season)

Riley Reiff (will turn 34 in December)

Germain Ifedi (will turn 28 in June)

Brandon Shell (turned 30 in February

Bobby Massie (will turn 33 in August)

Jason Peters (turned 40 in January)

Nate Solder (will turn 34 next Tuesday)

David Quessenberry (will turn 32 in August)

Mike Remmers (will turn 33 next Monday)

So, while multiple teams across the league remain in need of tackles, there may not be a lot of movement in the market for the position until after the draft and teams have better visibility into their needs. Given that many big boards have more than a dozen tackle prospects in the top 100, it won’t be a surprise if several teams attempt to opt to address the position through the draft, which could help keep the market for free agent tackles affordable through May and potentially even into the summer.

UPDATE:

Minutes before this post was scheduled to publish, reports emerged that Germain Ifedi had agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The #Falcons are adding G/T Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal, source says. The former #Seahawks first-rounder is headed to Atlanta after two seasons with the #Bears. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 6, 2022

As such, his name has been crossed off the list.