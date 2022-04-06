Bobby Wagner: Seahawks should retire 54

Wednesday marks four weeks since the Seattle Seahawks officially released six time first-team All Pro and future Hall of Fame middle linebacker Bobby Wagner after a decade of dominance in the middle of the Seattle defense. In his time in Seattle, including the postseason, Wagner started 166 games, recording more than 1,500 tackles and two dozen sacks to write his name in the Seahawks record books.

He has, however, since being released by the Hawks signed with the NFC West division rival Los Angeles Rams, and now stands to face the Seahawks twice per season on the field. That said he has obviously not broken all ties with the Seattle area, and in an interview with Mike Salk of 710 KIRO Wednesday offered up his input on whether or not the team should retire his number.

Bobby Wagner with @TheMikeSalk



"I appreciate the love that I've received, especially over these last few weeks. I am truly grateful. If there's anything that I would put out there...selfishly, I would say I do feel like 54 should be a jersey that shouldn't be worn again." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) April 6, 2022

Now, it seems likely that at some point in the future the team will almost certainly retire the number of one of the greatest middle linebackers in the history of the game. However, given that Mr. Wagner is now employed by the arch nemesis of the Seahawks over the past five seasons, as the Rams have won eight of the last ten against Seattle, it would seem that until such a time as Wagner is no longer playing for a division rival the number should be fair game.