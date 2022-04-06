Report: “No truth” to Jets’ attempt to acquire DK Metcalf

Good news: “Seattle’s not accepting offers” for star receiver DK Metcalf.

After news broke Tuesday that the New York Jets were planning to offer the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (which they ironically acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade) in exchange for DK Metcalf, counter-reports emerged Wednesday suggesting that the rumors were false per Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets for The Athletic.

There’s “no truth” to the report the #Jets offered the No. 10 pick to the #Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, per multiple sources.



The Jets are interested in a WR. They’d be interested in Metcalf. But there have been no offer because “(Seattle)’s not accepting offers,” per sources. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2022

In an offseason where it seems like anyone could be on the trading block, this is certainly welcome news. The Seahawks would be foolish to give up a surefire superstar at wide receiver in exchange for a semi-crapshoot at a rookie in the draft.

One counterpoint that has been mentioned, encouraging the trade of Metcalf, is that his potentially $30 million/year contract on his new extension (influenced by the massive, market-setting deals Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyreek Hill received from the Miami Dolphins) would not be worth it on a run-first team. The Seahawks, after all, won a Super Bowl with undrafted free agents catching passes from a second-year quarterback.

However, this franchise hasn’t had a receiver of Metcalf’s talent since Steve Largent, or perhaps ever. The fact is that Metcalf is the special type of player that shouldn’t be dealt regardless of the team’s philosophy; indeed, he is the type of player that a team should build its philosophy around. And although Pete Carroll has shown absolutely zero desire to adjust his offensive philosophy, at least he seems to have the foresight to realize how foolish it would be to remove a player of Metcalf’s caliber from plans entirely.