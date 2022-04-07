Pre-Snap Reads 4/7: Noah Fant says Drew Lock has the talent to become Seahawks’ franchise QB

21 days until the draft!

Seahawks News

Why the Seahawks won't draft LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

At his LSU pro day on Wednesday, Stingley affirmed that he's not a typical top-10 pick.

Noah Fant: Drew Lock 'Has All The Talent' to Emerge As Seahawks Franchise Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though Lock lost his starting job in Denver a year ago and played his way out of future plans, his favorite target remains his most ardent supporter as Fant and the young quarterback prepare for the next step in their careers together in Seattle.

Exclusive interview: Bobby Wagner on Seahawks release, joining Rams - Seattle Sports

After a stellar 10-year run with the Seahawks, LB Bobby Wagner discussed his release, joining the Rams and more with The Mike Salk Show.

Breaking down Seahawks' 1st-round options with ESPN's Matt Miller - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks will have a lot of choices when they pick 9th in the draft. ESPN expert Matt Miller filled us in on some of the best options.

Seahawks Mailbag: Pick Or Trade Back At No. 9, The Plan At Quarterback & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

NFC West News

Sean McVay: Los Angeles Rams ‘Playing Madden’ After Bobby Wagner Free Agency Signing - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

LA's roster boasts an elite set of talent that almost seems 'video game-like'.

Bobby Wagner reveals who reached out to him first after his release

Los Angeles Rams stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey reached out to Bobby Wagner quickly upon his release from the Seattle Seahawks.

LA Rams draft needs: Which holes on the defense will be filled in draft - Turf Show Times

Day 2 & 3 Prospects at DL, Edge, CB, and S for Rams...

Red Rain: Kyler to Carolina? Cards #1 Enemy? - Revenge of the Birds

In this week’s episode, in the event that Kyler demands a trade before the NFL Draft, I will explore what a Kyler Murray to Carolina trade could look like, and will identify what person, in my opinion, is the currently the Cardinals’ #1 enemy.

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Leadership Issues ‘Nonsense’ - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk says Murray is “everything you want in a quarterback.”

Former NFL Scout Grades 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A former NFL scout gives his candid take on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Why the 49ers shouldn’t wait to select a safety in the NFL Draft - Niners Nation

It’ll be tough to replace everything Jaquiski Tartt brought to the table.

What Stefon Diggs' contract extension means for Deebo Samuel, 49ers | RSN

Three mega-deals for NFL wide receivers, the latest being Stefon Diggs' contract extension with Buffalo, will have an impact on Deebo Samuel's future with the 49ers.

Kemoko Turay visits 49ers

Defensive end Kemoko Turay may be closing in on a place to play in 2022.

Around The NFL

Six state AGs warn NFL to fix 'hostile' workplace culture - National Football Post

Six state attorneys general sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, outlining their “grave concerns” over “overtly hostile” workplace culture for women and warned the league to do better.

Falcons land OL Germain Ifedi on 1-year deal - National Football Post

The Atlanta Falcons signed free agent offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal Wednesday. Terms were not released.

Howe notebook: Inside the Davante Adams trade, Baker Mayfield’s status, Saints’ maneuvering – The Athletic

The Packers star WR made it clear after the combine that he'd never play again for Green Bay.

Josh Allen had great response to Stefon Diggs' new contract

Josh Allen had a great reaction on Twitter after the Buffalo Bills signed Stefon Diggs to a massive contract extension.

NFL wide receiver market reset - How a left tackle trade in 2017 led to the stunning Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams deals

Here's the timeline on how the Texans might very well have been responsible for the trades of Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

How offseason moves have changed the NFC East for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Can Dallas repeat as division champ? Is Carson Wentz the answer in Washington? Are the Eagles ready to fly? ESPN's NFC East reporters break it down.

Denver Broncos still looking for running back depth behind Javonte Williams - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Williams will assume the lead back role, but players such as Melvin Gordon, Darrel Williams, David Johnson and Sony Michel are still available as RB2.

What's next for WR Brandin Cooks and Houston Texans: trade or extension? - Houston Texans- ESPN

The Texans see Cooks as a leader, but they have some big decisions to make as he enters the final year of his contract.

Sam Darnold: I know I'm a good quarterback; I've proved it - ProFootballTalk

The Panthers are bringing the top quarterback prospects to Carolina as they consider what to do with the sixth overall selection. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer acknowledged recently the team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the position and “at some point you have to take a shot” if you’re picking at the top of the first round.

The NFL's Daniel Snyder problem won't stop ballooning to the chagrin of Roger Goodell and league

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says a lot without saying anything at all. Sometimes he says things are one way — like teams' hiring practices being "unacceptable" — when our eyes tell us the opposite.

Is Tua Tagovailoa Good? Yes. No. Maybe.

There are a couple stats cited enthusiastically -- combatively in some cases -- by the internet’s Tua Tagovailoa truthers meant to end any and all debate about the quarterback’s passing acumen.

Troy Aikman talks candidly about his thoughts on future front office role with Cowboys

Troy Aikman has watched the Cowboys’ endeavors from the broadcast booth a close eye on the organization. As a member of the FOX broadcast team, he’s commented on Dallas’ decisions during games while popping up now and then to criticize his former team.