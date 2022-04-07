Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 20: Mailbag!

In the midst of a bananas offseason, we reached out to you for questions and y’all came through with some bangers. Among the topics we cover:

*Better to get a QB first or everything else?

*Are Pete Carroll and John Schneider the right people to lead the next chapter of Seahawks football?

*How much is too much for DK Metcalf?

*And, perhaps most importantly, are we f~~~ed?

