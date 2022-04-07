 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 20: Mailbag!

By Jacson Bevens
/ new

In the midst of a bananas offseason, we reached out to you for questions and y’all came through with some bangers. Among the topics we cover:

*Better to get a QB first or everything else?

*Are Pete Carroll and John Schneider the right people to lead the next chapter of Seahawks football?

*How much is too much for DK Metcalf?

*And, perhaps most importantly, are we f~~~ed?

Join the convo here!

SPOTIFY

APPLE PODCASTS

If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re also extremely grateful for the nearly 70 5-star reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook

Loading comments...