Pre-Snap Reads 4/8: Bobby Wagner shares his views on Seahawks’ defensive struggles

Seahawks News

Analysis: Ranking Every Top 10 Pick in Seahawks' Franchise History - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For the first time in more than a decade, Seattle holds a top-10 pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade. How did the franchise fare in 16 previous opportunities selecting in the first 10 picks?

Thursday Round-Up: Tyler Lockett’s ‘NFL 360’ Special Nominated For Sports Emmy For Outstanding Long Feature

Lockett visited his hometown of Tulsa, Okla., for the NFL 360 episode “Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street” earlier this year.

DK Metcalf trade simulation - Seven offers from NFL teams, the Seahawks' steep asking price and a verdict

Will the Seahawks entertain an offer for their star wide receiver? We simulated his market with enticing deals.

Bobby Wagner shares view on why Seahawks' defense has struggled - Seattle Sports

New Rams LB Bobby Wagner provided insight on the Seahawks' defense and his role in it the past few years in a Seattle Sports interview.

Do these WRs have NFL careers left? - Seaside Joe

A list of remaining free agents at a position the Seahawks may need to make calls on.

NFC West News

Ripple Effects of Ill-Timed Distractions - Revenge of the Birds

One of the first things that Coaches Hubbard, Morse and Hutchinson taught me as a first-year football coach is to do everything you can to avoid distractions.

Steve Wilks joins Brian Flores class action lawsuit against NFL, with claims against the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Well, if you were worried about offseason distractions the Arizona Cardinals have hit the lotto.

Former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Steve Wilks Joins Brian Flores Lawsuit - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Steve Wilks coached the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, and he claimed the organization never gave him a real chance.

Jimmy Garoppolo's Greatest Contribution to 49ers History - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what Jimmy Garoppolo's legacy be when he finally leaves the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers News: Why SF might not take a defensive lineman at 61 - Niners Nation

Will Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch take another defensive lineman with their first pick?

Rams Announce Finalized 2022 Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

2022 NFL Draft: Which top-10 pick will go the Rams in a few years? - Turf Show Times

L.A. isn’t picking early but that doesn’t mean they don’t get early picks.

Around The NFL

NFL’s month of madness: Recounting one of the wildest free-agency periods ever – The Athletic

The player movement and surprise maneuvers of the past several weeks have stunned even those directly involved.

‘The Beast’ 2022 NFL Draft guide: Dane Brugler’s 399 scouting reports and rankings of 1,698 players – The Athletic

From quarterbacks to long snappers, every name you need to know for the 2022 NFL Draft is here.

25 NFL drafts ago, no quarterback went in Round 1 -- Why it might never happen again

With the 42nd pick of the 1996 draft, Tony Banks became the first quarterback to come off the board, only the fifth time since the AFL/NFL merger a QB has waited beyond the first round.

'I feel like I'm such in a great place': Stefon Diggs commits to Buffalo Bills with new deal - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

Diggs has found a home in Buffalo, and he's now linked with QB Josh Allen on a team that should be a Super Bowl contender for years to come.

Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit and a 'fake interview process' - Everything we know about Steve Wilks, Ray Horton additions and what's next

The former Dolphins coach has amended his class-action lawsuit, adding allegations from coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

DeAndre Carter agrees to deal with Chargers - ProFootballTalk

The Chargers are signing free agent receiver/returner DeAndre Carter, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Report: Tom Brady was close to joining Dolphins as owner - National Football Post

Tom Brady was close to becoming an owner of the Miami Dolphins during his brief retirement this winter, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday.

What Mike Mularkey said about Titans and Rooney Rule should worry NFL

The most damning testimonial about the distorted adherence to the NFL’s Rooney Rule went unnoticed for nearly 18 months.

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'I don’t think you need' elite QB to win big in NFL

NFL teams have been tripping over themselves to add star quarterbacks the past two seasons, believing an upgrade at the position can lead them to the Super Bowl.

Learning to Lovie the Tampa 2: Defensive lineman

Houston Texans fans have heard and are going to continue to hear a lot about defensive scheme and fit during the draft.