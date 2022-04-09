Pre-Snap Reads 4/9: Uchenna Nwosu looking to unlock full potential with Seahawks

Seahawks News

Danny Kelly, Jacson Bevens talk Seahawks draft crushes, DK Metcalf contract, Malik Willis

Real in the Field Gulls returns!

Analysis: Seahawks Biggest Remaining Needs With 3 Weeks Until 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle looks to be in excellent shape at positions such as receiver, safety, and guard after a busy free agency period, plenty of holes remain on both sides of the football heading towards the draft.

Five running backs the Seahawks could consider on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft – The Athletic

Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all on expiring deals, just one reason Seattle may consider drafting another RB in 2022.

Uchenna Nwosu Looking To “Unlock My True Potential” With Seahawks

Free agent addition Uchenna Nwosu is ready to take his game to new heights while adding to the Seahawks pass rush.

Seahawks Draft Profiles: CBs 'Sauce' Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. - Seattle Sports

Could the Seahawks take a CB in the first round? If so, Jake & Stacy have two top names you need to keep an eye on.

New Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu ready for 'legit fan base' in Seattle

So I feel like I never got to really see the world, see other cities. I mean, you go there to visit but you went there for a day. So to be able to go to a place that’s not too far away.

NFC West News

The Strength of Steve Wilks’ Case - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have a well documented history of diverse hiring practices. For one, they were the first NFL team to pair a black GM (Rod Graves) with a black head coach (Denny Green).

The Rams Shouldn't Even Try Drafting a Starting Outside CB - Turf Show Times

The Rams are thin at the CB position. This isn't purely by accident. The Rams haven't invested many picks in CBs in recent drafts. A cover CB is one of the premium positions in the NFL and since...

Raheem Morris: A'Shawn Robinson L.A. Rams 'Best Player in Super Bowl' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams defense held Cincinnati to just 79 yards rushing in the championship game, A'Shawn Robinson was a big part of that.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Reportedly Wants to be the Highest Paid Non-Quarterback in the NFL - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver reportedly wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

49ers news: Deebo Samuel, and being the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL - Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel reportedly wants to be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL, but that’s not as hard for the 49ers to do as it sounds.

Around The NFL

The Rams Shouldn't Even Try Drafting a Starting Outside CB - Turf Show Times

The Rams are thin at the CB position. This isn't purely by accident. The Rams haven't invested many picks in CBs in recent drafts. A cover CB is one of the premium positions in the NFL and since...

New York Giants make it clear: Daniel Jones is QB1, Tyrod Taylor is No. 2 - New York Giants- ESPN

The Giants signed Taylor strictly to work behind Jones, who they are confident will reach his potential in a make-or-break 2022 season.

Boos, busts and blunders: New York Jets battle history of imperfect 10s in NFL draft - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets have the Nos. 4 and 10 picks in the 2021 draft, and they'll be trying to buck an inglorious team history of underperforming top 10 selections.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison: If we keep getting complaints, we'll take action - ProFootballTalk

Earlier this week, six attorneys general put the NFL on notice that the league faces potential investigation and prosecution over complaints regarding workplace misconduct, both in the league office and among its teams. On Thursday night, one of the six explained what it will take for these prosecutors to take action.

Report: Commanders moving slowly on contract offer to star player

The Washington Commanders reportedly have not made a contract offer to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

NFL: Brian Flores lawsuit strengthened by Horton, Wilks and Mularkey

Things got a whole lot harder for the NFL on Thursday.