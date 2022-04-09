 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Social Club: Which players do you want the Seahawks to avoid at pick 9?

By Mookie Alexander
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Consider this a test drive of a new Field Gulls series that definitely didn’t intend to be a new series.

Earlier this week I asked Field Gulls Twitter followers (and Seahawks fans in general) which players they did NOT want to take with the 9th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We usually fantasize about the player we want to see drafted, but what about the undesirable scenarios? There are absolutely going to be busts among this group of players just like any other draft class. Of course, the other issue as it pertains to Seattle is drafting for need and not drafting at positions where they’re well set (e.g. safety).

I received many responses —- some even bothered to answer the question properly! — and the prevailing one was “quarterback” and it didn’t really matter who it was. The most common QB response was Malik Willis of Liberty, who may very well be the first quarterback off the board in what is considered a weak class for the position. Let’s have a gander at some of the answers.

I find myself increasingly against the idea of taking a quarterback at #9 so I think I’m on board with the consensus. The only player I’m steadfastly against drafting is Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, as it’d just be stupid beyond belief to take a safety top-10 given what you’ve already invested at the position. Thankfully I’m pretty sure taking Hamilton is extremely unlikely both because the Seahawks aren’t eyeing him and he may be off the board by the time Seattle is on the clock.

Well now I turn this over to the comments section, which is a bit more exclusive than the big wide world of Twitter. Same rules apply: don’t give me UDFA and Day 3 candidates, do give me projected first-round picks... maybe early second-round.

