The Social Club: Which players do you want the Seahawks to avoid at pick 9?

Consider this a test drive of a new Field Gulls series that definitely didn’t intend to be a new series.

Earlier this week I asked Field Gulls Twitter followers (and Seahawks fans in general) which players they did NOT want to take with the 9th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We usually fantasize about the player we want to see drafted, but what about the undesirable scenarios? There are absolutely going to be busts among this group of players just like any other draft class. Of course, the other issue as it pertains to Seattle is drafting for need and not drafting at positions where they’re well set (e.g. safety).

Who is the one player you do NOT want the Seahawks to draft at #9?



Don't give me random projected 6th round players or kickers or punters. Isolate it only to players projected for the 1st round... maybe early 2nd round. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) April 6, 2022

I received many responses —- some even bothered to answer the question properly! — and the prevailing one was “quarterback” and it didn’t really matter who it was. The most common QB response was Malik Willis of Liberty, who may very well be the first quarterback off the board in what is considered a weak class for the position. Let’s have a gander at some of the answers.

Hamilton would be worst pick here. — matt g (@gammam54) April 6, 2022

Sauce Gardner. We’ve been good at finding CBs off the scrap heap or in mid to later rounds. We only pick this high once in a blue moon. Use it on a QB, OT, or trade down for a boatload. — Aaron O (@aaron_p_o) April 6, 2022

Malik Willis. He played for a rinky dink school and had major turnover issues there even. If you want to go the QB route, Corral is the only guy I’d want. — Tony Koch (@TKoch8) April 6, 2022

Malik Willis. Too boom or bust and I’d wait until next year to get a QB and trade up. — Thirsty Box (@Thirsty_box) April 6, 2022

Kenny Pickett — Ben Matthews (@BenAMatthews) April 6, 2022

Willis. Don’t reach for a QB. Build up the line to protect the one we have and grab a QB later or next year. — Michael D (@guitarsnmtbikes) April 6, 2022

Mostly Willis. We just spent a decade watching Russ run around and get sacked. Now we move on only to get a worse version that gets sacked more? Nah. — Brent Taylor (@btbama22) April 6, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the next Aaron Curry if we get him https://t.co/FM41hq3EuD — Sean Bodhaine (@SeanBodhaine) April 7, 2022

Aside from any QB not named Willis (and even with him I wouldn't be stoked), my two "red flag" guys are Travon Walker and Derek Stingley. Walker hasn't actually been a good player to date, and Stingley hasn't since 2019. Not my kind of risk profile. — Gord Randall (@GARandall) April 6, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux, I hate taking low effort players in the top 10. — Patton Richard (@ThePatton) April 6, 2022

Devin Lloyd — #IMTHATDUDE (@theprinceboi52) April 6, 2022

Trevor Penning and they are going to take Trevor Penning https://t.co/gJNQLVcV7z — Colton Gale (@ColtonGale) April 6, 2022

Desmond Ridder or Penning. We will riot otherwise — Ben Goldstein (@bengoldstein91) April 6, 2022

Kenny Pickett or Ridder. — Pablo Pesca (@Pablo_Pesca) April 6, 2022

Ridder at 9 will set the franchise back 5-6 years. He arm talent is not good enough to overcome that horrible loopy delivery. He can't make NFL throws but they will stick with him year after year because they spent a top 10 pick on him. — Clearly a Stable Genius (@genius_clearly) April 6, 2022

I hope they don’t pick someone like Jordan Davis and Jermaine johnson — Ethan Tyler (@TylerTalksSport) April 6, 2022

Lloyd or Dean - just don’t want to see a LB that high. LT, Edge, or CB - premium pick should be used on premium position. — Annarborhawk (@annarborhawk) April 6, 2022

I find myself increasingly against the idea of taking a quarterback at #9 so I think I’m on board with the consensus. The only player I’m steadfastly against drafting is Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, as it’d just be stupid beyond belief to take a safety top-10 given what you’ve already invested at the position. Thankfully I’m pretty sure taking Hamilton is extremely unlikely both because the Seahawks aren’t eyeing him and he may be off the board by the time Seattle is on the clock.

Well now I turn this over to the comments section, which is a bit more exclusive than the big wide world of Twitter. Same rules apply: don’t give me UDFA and Day 3 candidates, do give me projected first-round picks... maybe early second-round.