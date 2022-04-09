Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being struck by vehicle

The NFL and college football communities are mourning the tragic loss of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The former Ohio State star passed away early Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck in South Florida, where he was training with his Steelers teammates in an offseason workout.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins was a one-year starter at Ohio State but it was a historically great season. He easily broke Drew Brees’ Big Ten record for single-season passing touchdowns with 50 (Brees’ mark was 39), won the Big Ten Championship behind a 499-yard, five-touchdown performance, and took Rose Bowl MVP honors in Ohio State’s win over Washington. Haskins finished 3rd in Heisman Trophy voting behind Tua Tagovailoa and eventual winner Kyler Murray.

The Washington Commanders selected Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but unfortunately things did not work out there and he was waived by the team in December of 2020. His final touchdown pass came against the Seattle Seahawks on a throw to JD McKissic.

Haskins was signed by the Steelers in early 2021, and served as a the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year contract just last month, with the expectation that he would compete alongside Mitchell Trubisky for the vacant starting spot.

Dwayne Haskins was just 24 years old.