Now that the 2022 NFL draft is in the rear-view mirror, along with anyone’s quarterback predictions, it’s time to focus on things that really matter.

Like getting down to who won the Jamal Adams trade.

The Seattle Seahawks gave two 1s and a 3 to the New York Jets, in addition to Bradley McDougald, in exchange for Adams and a 4th.

Those were the Seahawks’ next two draft classes, meaning the Jets have finally finished cashing in for their fortuitous possession of Adams.

Here’s how it ultimately played out:

the Jamal Adams Trade officially is complete



Seahawks received:

• S Jamal Adams

• 2022 4th CB Coby Bryant



New York Jets received:

• S Bradley McDougald (cut)

• 2021 1st OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets used the 3rd round pick from Seattle to move up in the first round to select Alijah Vera-Tucker at 14 in 2021.

If you’ve never heard of Vera-Tucker until just now, well, it’s because he’s a guard.

He is a good guard, for what it’s worth. Played all 16 games for New York in his rookie season and was named to the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, oh yeah.

Garrett Wilson is out of Ohio State and was most everybody’s second or third ranked wide receiver in this draft.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks now have their here-for-awhile strong safety, as well as CB Coby Bryant.

So that’s it! Four players to follow for everyone who wants to put an eventual final nail in the coffin of one of the two GMs. Bradley McDougald didn’t make it, and was far better here than he was for the Jets. It’s just Adams, Bryant, Vera-Tucker and Wilson.

Let the wholesale casting of reckless judgment begin.