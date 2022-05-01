Pre-Snap Reads 5/1: A closer look at all the Seahawks’ 2022 draft picks

Seahawks News

Seahawks Day 3 picks, reactions - Seaside Joe

Pete Carroll adds 5 more players to the roster.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 UDFA Live Tracker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Tracking all of the Seattle Seahawks' undrafted free agent signings following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks Buck Previous Unorthodox Trend For Traditional Draft Approach - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the past, it seemed like the Seahawks tried to out-smart everyone, making draft selections that left most experts and fans scratching their heads. With plenty of holes to fill in 2022, it looks as if Seattle's brass has changed its approach.

Five takeaways from Seahawks’ 2022 NFL Draft: No QB, but a promising post-Russell Wilson step - The Athletic

There’s a lot riding on these young players immediately blossoming to adequately support whoever ends up under center.

Seahawks “Attacked Some Needs” While Adding Talent With Nine-Player 2022 NFL Draft Class

The Seahawks added nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft who help give the Seahawks a deeper and more balanced roster.

Injury Updates & Other Non-Draft News From Pete Carroll & John Schneider On Day 3 Of The 2022 NFL Draft

Injury updates, thoughts on DK Metcalf’s long-term future and other updates from Pete Carroll and John Schneider following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks had the draft they needed to have « Seahawks Draft Blog

A week ago I wrote a list of ‘draft rules and aims’ for the Seahawks.

It included:

Seahawks 2022 UDFA Tracker: 2 quarterbacks among signings - Seattle Sports

Stay up to date with every one of the Seahawks' 2022 undrafted free agent signings with SeattleSports.com's UDFA tracker.

The Seahawks Draft Breakdown: Close look at all 9 Seattle picks - Seattle Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books for the Seahawks. We break down every pick in one place, with highlights and links to further reading.

Seahawks get ‘A’ grade from Touchdown Wire for 2022 NFL draft class

After a historic run from 2010-2012 the Seattle Seahawks fell off big time and had perhaps less success in the NFL draft than any other team from 2013-2021. Whether they were tired of being a draft-day punchline or if they were extra motivated after getting rid of former franchise QB Russell Wilson, Seattle went about things entirely different this time around.

Pete Carroll on a new DK Metcalf Seahawks deal: ‘We don’t plan on him going anywhere’

DK Metcalf is getting healthier.

NFC West News

Three Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals 2022 Draft Class - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made a few sentiments loud and clear for their fans and the rest of the league to hear after their 2022 draft class was finalized.

So You Drafted Penn State DE/LB Jesse Luketa - Black Shoe Diaries

You just gained a versatile team player who loves contact.

49ers UDFA tracker and list of 2022 draft picks: 49ers sign ASU C Dohnovan West - Niners Nation

Plus, a look at how you graded each pick.

San Francisco 49ers Make Brock Purdy "Mr. Irrelevant" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers made quarterback Brock Purdy "Mr. Irrelevant" my taking him with the final pick in the NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

L.A. Rams 2022 draft class is complete: Here’s who Les Snead picked! - Turf Show Times

Liked them picks!

NFL draft 2022 takeaways: In enviable position, champion Rams happy to add depth

The 2022 NFL draft did not have the makings of a blockbuster for the Super Bowl-champion Rams.

How the Troy Hill trade to the Rams transpired during the 2022 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams selected four defensive backs throughout the 2022 NFL draft, but that wasn’t the only way they addressed their need at cornerback. Shortly after taking Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick out of South Carolina State, the Rams were able to conduct a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Troy Hill.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft 2022 winners and losers: Giants, Jets hit it big; Titans take step backward - The Athletic

A rundown of the best and worst decisions from the draft, which included lots of trades and a slow market for QBs.

Georgia Bulldogs break NFL record with 15 players drafted

Georgia set a record this weekend for players from one school selected in a seven round-draft with 15.

NFL draft 2022 takeaways -- What we learned about the QB class, WR value and the new trade-happy NFL

What did we learn from the 2022 class? Who had the best draft? Matt Miller gives us his takeaways.

Tennessee Titans plan to keep Ryan Tannehill as starter, develop Malik Willis - Tennessee Titans Blog- ESPN

Titans plan to gradually bring along their third-round draft pick as they move forward with Tannehill running the show.

Kenny Pickett prepared for pressure of being the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog- ESPN

He faces the pressure of following in the footsteps of the retired Ben Roethlisberger, but there is reason to believe Pickett can handle the challenge.

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Mark Dulgerian breaks down every selection on Day 3 in the 2022 NFL Draft, providing analysis for predictable picks to unexpected trades. Follow along as we update live!

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected ﻿Cade Otton﻿, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Robert Saleh: Good draft reviews don't matter, we'll know in three years - ProFootballTalk

The Jets wrapped up their draft by taking defensive end Michael Clemons with the 12th pick of the fourth round and the team’s work over the last three days has resulted in a lot of good reviews from around the football world.

New Buffalo draft pick already endearing himself to Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills' new draft pick Matt Araiza is already endearing himself to the team's fanbase, known as the Bills Mafia.

Baker Mayfield's future murkier than ever as trade talks break down between Browns, Panthers

After two days of brief trade talks, the Carolina Panthers officially took themselves out of the Baker Mayfield pursuit Friday. Now the Cleveland Browns are forging ahead on a path that could keep Mayfield on the roster for much longer than anticipated.