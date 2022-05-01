 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights for Seahawks Day Three picks and noteworthy UDFAs

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 East-West Shrine Bowl Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Seattle Seahawks made out with some pretty good additions to their roster. Of course, questions remain at some key positions, and the team is far from settled across most of the roster; but one thing that we do know for certain is that the Seahawks is that a lot of new players are going to be getting a lot playing time in the upcoming season. And I, for one, embrace the change (because I literally don’t have a choice). So in keeping with that spirit of positivity and forced-forward thinking, here is one highlight for every Day Three pick that the Seahawks added to their roster, and even a couple carefully-curated UDFA highlights. Except for Coby Bryant, who I already covered in a separate post.

For full coverage of the Seattle Seahawks free agent signings, check out the Field Gulls UDFA tracker.

Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State

side note: I freaking love this pick. Similar to the Alton Robinson selection, I feel like these are the kinds of guys who this team needs; having a deep corps of rotational linemen who can actually impact the game again would be great to see.

Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

Dareke Young | WR | Lenoir-Rhyne

Levi Lewis | QB | Louisiana-Lafayette

Bubba Bolden | S | Miami

Shamarious Gilmore | OG | Georgia State

Let’s ride Go Hawks!

Loading comments...