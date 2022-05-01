Highlights for Seahawks Day Three picks and noteworthy UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Seattle Seahawks made out with some pretty good additions to their roster. Of course, questions remain at some key positions, and the team is far from settled across most of the roster; but one thing that we do know for certain is that the Seahawks is that a lot of new players are going to be getting a lot playing time in the upcoming season. And I, for one, embrace the change (because I literally don’t have a choice). So in keeping with that spirit of positivity and forced-forward thinking, here is one highlight for every Day Three pick that the Seahawks added to their roster, and even a couple carefully-curated UDFA highlights. Except for Coby Bryant, who I already covered in a separate post.
Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA
Length and speed added to the secondary
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC#GoHawks x @_Tariqwoolen pic.twitter.com/dKYMFLzp64
Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State
Tyreke Smith is a damn good football player… Flashes some twitch/1st step but doesn't have the explosive gear or pass rush arsenal

Maybe not the high level prospect of Chase Young or Bosa but he's a solid player
Maybe not the high level prospect of Chase Young or Bosa but he’s a solid player pic.twitter.com/tUZpaFrRKZ
side note: I freaking love this pick. Similar to the Alton Robinson selection, I feel like these are the kinds of guys who this team needs; having a deep corps of rotational linemen who can actually impact the game again would be great to see.
Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers
The Seahawks 7th round pick, Bo Melton!
pic.twitter.com/FbSlkB3rZU
Dareke Young | WR | Lenoir-Rhyne
Dareke Young took plenty of handoffs in this Lenoir Rhyne offense… Also played from 3pt stance in this wing spot quite often

Body type - closest thing to Deebo in this class
Body type - closest thing to Deebo in this class pic.twitter.com/HfvmrSf3vu
Levi Lewis | QB | Louisiana-Lafayette
Last season, Levi Lewis passed for a record 3,050 yards, rushed for 195 yards, threw for 26 TDs, and only 4 interceptions.— Sidelines - Louisiana (@SSN_Louisiana) June 28, 2020
His development as a QB was clear to see during the LendingTree Bowl.
All Cajun fans should be excited about this guy. #GeauxCajuns #cULture pic.twitter.com/jfYinno9Q4
Bubba Bolden | S | Miami
Kyle Hamilton is the consensus top safety prospect. This class is pretty good!

Miami safety Bubba Bolden is the topic of my next piece! I love his traits and potential!
Miami safety Bubba Bolden is the topic of my next piece! I love his traits and potential! pic.twitter.com/kPnyF8l8yj
Shamarious Gilmore | OG | Georgia State
Shamarious Gilmore did 36 bench press reps at his Pro Day... better than any performers at the 2022 NFL Combine, and not far away from the illustrious "40 club." Suffice to say he is 'strong.'

Let's ride Go Hawks!
Let’s ride Go Hawks!
