Highlights for Seahawks Day Three picks and noteworthy UDFAs

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Seattle Seahawks made out with some pretty good additions to their roster. Of course, questions remain at some key positions, and the team is far from settled across most of the roster; but one thing that we do know for certain is that the Seahawks is that a lot of new players are going to be getting a lot playing time in the upcoming season. And I, for one, embrace the change (because I literally don’t have a choice). So in keeping with that spirit of positivity and forced-forward thinking, here is one highlight for every Day Three pick that the Seahawks added to their roster, and even a couple carefully-curated UDFA highlights. Except for Coby Bryant, who I already covered in a separate post.

For full coverage of the Seattle Seahawks free agent signings, check out the Field Gulls UDFA tracker.

Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

Tyreke Smith | EDGE | Ohio State

Tyreke Smith is a damn good football player… Flashes some twitch/1st step but doesn’t have the explosive gear or pass rush arsenal



Maybe not the high level prospect of Chase Young or Bosa but he’s a solid player pic.twitter.com/tUZpaFrRKZ — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 12, 2021

side note: I freaking love this pick. Similar to the Alton Robinson selection, I feel like these are the kinds of guys who this team needs; having a deep corps of rotational linemen who can actually impact the game again would be great to see.

Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

The Seahawks 7th round pick, Bo Melton!



pic.twitter.com/FbSlkB3rZU — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) April 30, 2022

Dareke Young | WR | Lenoir-Rhyne

Dareke Young took plenty of handoffs in this Lenoir Rhyne offense… Also played from 3pt stance in this wing spot quite often



Body type - closest thing to Deebo in this class pic.twitter.com/HfvmrSf3vu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 6, 2022

Levi Lewis | QB | Louisiana-Lafayette

Last season, Levi Lewis passed for a record 3,050 yards, rushed for 195 yards, threw for 26 TDs, and only 4 interceptions.



His development as a QB was clear to see during the LendingTree Bowl.



All Cajun fans should be excited about this guy. #GeauxCajuns #cULture pic.twitter.com/jfYinno9Q4 — Sidelines - Louisiana (@SSN_Louisiana) June 28, 2020

Bubba Bolden | S | Miami

Kyle Hamilton is the consensus top safety prospect. This class is pretty good!



Miami safety Bubba Bolden is the topic of my next piece! I love his traits and potential! pic.twitter.com/kPnyF8l8yj — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) August 12, 2021

Shamarious Gilmore | OG | Georgia State

Shamarious Gilmore did 36 bench press reps at his Pro Day... better than any performers at the 2022 NFL Combine, and not far away from the illustrious "40 club." Suffice to say he is 'strong.' https://t.co/HhGoIi4NVp — Stan "the Soy Boy" Taylor (@GoodGuyAtSports) May 1, 2022