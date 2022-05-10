Pre-Snap Reads 5/10: The biggest story of Seahawks rookie minicamp

#np Audio Drag for Ego Slobs by Gustaf

Seahawks News

Charles Cross is a rarity: 5-star prospect, premier NFL prospect, and drafted by the Seahawks

Seaside Joe 1160: Pete Carroll's best prospect ever?

3 Up, 3 Down: Biggest Winners, Losers For Seattle Seahawks Following 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Now that the dust has settled, Ty Dane Gonzalez looks at the three biggest winners and losers for the Seattle Seahawks following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Six Things We Learned From 2022 Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

Notes and observations from Seattle’s three-day rookie minicamp.

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Rookie observations, insight on draft trade - Seattle Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider joined Wyman and Bob on Monday fresh off rookie minicamp to share thoughts on his draft class.

Why Seahawks' pair of rookie tackles are big story of rookie minicamp - Seattle Sports

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll raved about rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Jake Heaps explains the importance.

Pete Carroll reiterates that Geno Smith “automatically is ahead” in quarterback competition

Seahawk coach Pete Carroll is trying hard to convince everyone (perhaps specifically the Browns) that he doesn’t want a veteran quarterback. Along the way, Carroll is pushing the guys he has.

Why the Seahawks passed on Malik Willis, did not take QB during 2022 NFL Draft

The Seahawks were considered among the most quarterback-needy teams in the NFL entering the 2022 NFL Draft. As such, it was a surprise when the team opted not to select one with their nine draft picks. Seattle added plenty of talent on offense.

NFC West News

Will Power - Revenge of the Birds

When Cardinals’ offensive line coach Sean Kugler was asked prior to the 2022 NFL Draft what his thoughts were about highly-touted 1st round guard prospects Kenyon Green of Texas A&M and Zion Johnson of Boston College, Kugler indicated how much he loves his newly acquired, former UTEP All American, Will Hernandez.

Los Angeles Rams rookie report: Who is rookie guard Logan Bruss? - Turf Show Times

Examining pick #104’s evaluation and fit with L.A.

Double Trouble: New Rams Duo Is Flying Under the Radar - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Of all the new quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league, the Los Angeles Rams' newest may be the most underrated in the league.

Was the Trey Lance Trade a Panic Move by the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the Trey Lance trade was a panic move by the San Francisco 49ers after Deshaun Watson's first civil suit.

49ers News: Was Rich Scangarello against the Trey Lance pick in 2021? - Niners Nation

Former 49ers QB coach Rich Scangarello’s recent comments cast doubt on his support for Trey Lance.

Will all 9 49ers draft picks make the final 53-man roster? - Niners Nation

You could make an argument for each one.

San Francisco 49ers' looming questions include Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Bosa - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

A look at what the 49ers have done already this offseason and what they still have left to figure out.

Around The NFL

NFL team needs: What holes remain for all 32 teams after the draft? - The Athletic

This offseason's primary player acquisition window has closed, but teams will keep tweaking their rosters before training camp.

Answering the 2022 NFL draft's biggest questions - Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more

What was the best pick of the NFL draft? What pick left us scratching our heads? Our experts weigh in on the biggest remaining questions.

NFL Nation fantasy football sleepers for 2022

Draft picks, signings and veterans: Our NFL Nation reporters pick one fantasy sleeper from each of the 32 teams for the 2022 season.

Faster than 40: Ravens throw away stopwatch with Kyle Hamilton - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Hamilton's slower-than-expected 40-yard dash time made him fall in the draft, and the Ravens couldn't be happier.

Roundup: Raiders sign LB Young; Titans add Mabin

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran linebacker Kenny Young to a free-agent deal, the team announced Monday.

Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video's NFL programming

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Bears OC Luke Getsy: 'System will enable' WRs to be productive, help QB Justin Fields

New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is confident Chicago has receivers who can develop into standouts in "the system" the team has in place.

State of Mississippi suing Brett Favre, others over welfare funds - National Football Post

A civil lawsuit has been filed in Mississippi that attempts to recoup lost welfare money earmarked to address poverty, and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is among 38 entities named in the suit.

Denver Broncos sales price expected to reach unprecedented level

The sales price of the Denver Broncos is expected to hit absurd levels, like $5 billion as Rob Walton has the lead.

Power rankings: CBS Sports puts Bills at No. 2, post 2022 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills have slid into the second spot in CBS Sports‘ latest power rankings following the 2022 NFL draft.

Patriots Mailbag: Dante Scarnecchia shares thoughts on Cole Strange pick

Can't say we're surprised, but you all had lots of thoughts and opinions about the Patriots' decisions in this year's NFL Draft. As the dust settles and teams prepare for rookie minicamps this week, let's tackle some of your most pressing questions in a post-draft mailbag.

Here are the best remaining 2022 NFL free agents

Draft season is over, but the NFL's transaction season isn't.