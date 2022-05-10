Tom Brady lands reported $375 million deal as NFL on FOX lead analyst

Tom Brady is going to be on our screens on NFL Sundays for the rest of time.

That’s a little over the top but closer to accurate than not. Brady retired and then just as quickly unretired to play his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At some point even he will either be content with not playing football anymore or it will be physically unfeasible for him to continue doing so at a high-level. When that day comes that he retires for good, he has another job lined up for him.

New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that Tom Brady will be the lead NFL on FOX game analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt once his playing days are over. The deal in place is worth an astounding $375 million over 10 years, making him (obviously) the highest paid broadcaster in sports. He’ll also be “a company ambassador who will help in sponsorships and promotional activities.” The Burkhardt/Brady duo would be the long-term replacement for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who now work on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

This is the latest move in a wacky offseason just for NFL TV broadcasts. Al Michaels left NBC to be the voice of Thursday Night Football on Amazon, Mike Tirico got his expected promotion to the Sunday Night Football slot, the aforementioned Buck and Aikman are now on ESPN/ABC, and here comes TB12 with a job in place for his life after dominating on the gridiron.

In the meantime, the Seattle Seahawks will get to face Brady (for perhaps the final time) when the team travels to Munich, Germany to take on the Buccaneers on November 13th.