The Social Club: The best offseason move by the Seahawks

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It’s been a wild offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, starting firstly with the departure of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr and then really taking off with the decision to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Bobby Wagner was released shortly thereafter, but then things picked up on a more positive front with the re-signing of Quandre Diggs, the re-signing of Rashaad Penny, as well as a widely praised NFL Draft that saw the team heavily invest in pass rushers and offensive linemen.

The offseason is still ongoing (obviously) but that won’t stop me from asking Field Gulls followers on social media what they believe to be the best move Seattle has made since their 2021 season ended. Given all of the ire at the time, it’s a bit surprising to me that the Wilson trade was one of the more popular answers. Let’s see how some of you responded.

The Twitter peeps have had their say. Now it’s Field Gulls’ turn to respond in the comments. The Social Club segments are more open-ended than the Sided debates and SB Nation Reacts for a reason!

