The Social Club: The best offseason move by the Seahawks

It’s been a wild offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, starting firstly with the departure of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr and then really taking off with the decision to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Bobby Wagner was released shortly thereafter, but then things picked up on a more positive front with the re-signing of Quandre Diggs, the re-signing of Rashaad Penny, as well as a widely praised NFL Draft that saw the team heavily invest in pass rushers and offensive linemen.

The offseason is still ongoing (obviously) but that won’t stop me from asking Field Gulls followers on social media what they believe to be the best move Seattle has made since their 2021 season ended. Given all of the ire at the time, it’s a bit surprising to me that the Wilson trade was one of the more popular answers. Let’s see how some of you responded.

Not trading DK https://t.co/iCVcnWBLXe — Jacob Weiderstrom (@JWeiderstrom) May 10, 2022

To be more clear, Lock was like the 6th or 7th most important part of that deal. I’m not high on his future, I’m high on the fact that he’s not an over drafted rookie or Baker Mayfield or Matt Ryan or Jimmy Garoppolo — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@seasidejoenews) May 10, 2022

Trading Russ, we had a 33 year old QB with only 2 years left on his contract, no 1st round pick in 2022 draft, we had glaring holes at many others positions on the team. It was iether we trade him and save our future or go 10-7 for the next 2 years. https://t.co/l7kTrEFqK1 — Jett (@Jett_GH) May 10, 2022

Doubling down on OT and DE in the draft. Getting young talent that have the potential to be cornerstones of those positions for years to come was smart. https://t.co/tpgE9L2fbh — Josh_Da_Hooman (@JoshDaHooman) May 9, 2022

Probably the Russell Wilson trade. I hated it at the time. But after all that has transpired, it’s obvious Russell wanted out. Seattle got a pretty good return for him. They should have a solid foundation going forward. — Mark Aiton (@MarkAiton2) May 10, 2022

Getting rid of Mike Solari and giving Andy Dickerson the the offensive line Coach job. We saw with the 2 Draft choices that the line is moving in a new, hopefully better, direction — Daragh Maher (@MahersBar) May 10, 2022

Hiring Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense. With Russell Wilson departing, Seattle HAS to field a competent defense to remain relevant. Besides, Pete accumulated too much power since Paul Allen's passing, and Desai is a huge step toward delegation of responsibilities. — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) May 9, 2022

Drafting normal prospects at their value. pic.twitter.com/BJsjC4EbAY — Scott my cup of tea (@scottinthe503) May 10, 2022

Trading Russ. I really think the Broncos got fleeced. The ‘Hawks got a helluva haul for an aging QB who only wants to get out of the pocket or throw deep. He’ll do the same in Denver, but for $55mil/yr.

Meanwhile Seattle will be contenders again within 2 seasons. — Jeremiah Sepolen (@JeremiahSepolen) May 10, 2022

Absolutely the Cross pick, idk the last time I’ve been that happy about a move for us. Didn’t get cute and added a potential franchise left tackle for 10+ years — Seahawks Kingdom (@KingdomSeahawks) May 9, 2022

Norton’s firing. Honestly didn’t see it coming and our defense badly needed an overhaul. — License to Will (@wharrison51) May 9, 2022

Tariq Woolen is going to be absolutely electric — Sliderman (@the_sliderman) May 10, 2022

For me it’s re-signing Quandre. I think he’ll be a defensive leader for years. — randombluetoad (@randombluetoad) May 10, 2022

I don’t care if we go 0-17, Norton not being the DC fills me with so much joy. — Jaden Bennett (@JadenBennett3) May 9, 2022

Easily the revamping of the defensive coaching staff with the attention to getting corners in the draft



The plan they had in the secondary this off-season was fantastic imo — MR Football (@MRFootball604) May 10, 2022

I feel like drafting those corners is really gonna end up being it. — SeattleSeacrow (@SeattleSeacrow) May 9, 2022

Without a doubt trading a superstar QB who didn’t want to be here. If any player doesn’t want to be here it’s time to move on. — Brian Minish (@SeahawkPyro) May 10, 2022

Cross Lucas and Walker

It's a game changer for us. — Will Shilling (@wshilling32) May 10, 2022

Tbh I think passing on a QB this draft. Grab one in 2023. Those two 1sts and two 2nds will help — Wholesome Hunk (@DillonGeroux) May 9, 2022

Firing Ken Norton, there is too much talent on this defense to be that bad — Garrett Smith (@Av3ng3d0wnt) May 10, 2022

Not acting like we know more than everyone else in the draft. — Jayce (@Jayce72_) May 9, 2022

The Twitter peeps have had their say. Now it’s Field Gulls’ turn to respond in the comments. The Social Club segments are more open-ended than the Sided debates and SB Nation Reacts for a reason!