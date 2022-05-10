Seahawks announce multi-year partnership with KING-5 NBC

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday that they’ve left Q13 FOX and flipped back to KING 5 NBC for its coverage of preseason games, as well as new and original Seahawks programming.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome KING 5 back to the Seahawks family as we enter an incredible new multi-year partnership,” said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. “From our preseason broadcasts and weekly shows, to player and coach interviews that fans can’t see anywhere else, we are proud to partner with KING 5 to bring the best and most exclusive Seahawks television content to our fans across the region.”

As part of this rights agreement, a new weekly show called “Seahawks Central” will air on KONG 6 on Thursdays during the season. Basically there’s going to be a lot more Seahawks content coming to KING 5 soon.

This is a reunion between the two sides, as KING 5 was Seattle’s local broadcast partner from 2004-2011 before flipping to Q13 FOX. We’ll find out by preseason how much this impacts where Seahawks preseason games will be shown in secondary markets (e.g. the Portland FOX affiliate picked up Q13 broadcasts).

Details on the Seahawks 2022 preseason opponents will come on Thursday as part of the overall unveiling of the league schedule.