2022 NFL Schedule: Early confirmed regular season matchups and dates

We’re less than 24 hours away from the NFL schedule release for the 2022 season. Semi-annoyingly but cleverly, the league has been slowly leaking out the regular season matchups little by little. The first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon is confirmed, ditto the International Series, one of three Christmas Day games, and the first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season.

On Thursday we’ll have our usual schedule tracker but here are confirmed, undeniably true games the NFL has announced. Don’t believe everything you read online, and definitely not random Twitter accounts created this week.

Week 2 (Sept. 15-19)

Thurs: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs - 5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime

Mon: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills - 4:30 PM PT, ESPN

Mon: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles - 5:15 PM PT, ABC

Week 4 (Sept. 29-Oct. 3)

Sun: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints - 6:30 AM PT, NFL Network (London)

Week 5 (Oct. 6-10)

Sun: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers - 6:30 AM PT, NFL Network (London)

Week 8 (Oct. 27-31)

Sun: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars - 6:30 AM PT, ESPN+ (London)

Week 10 (Nov. 10-14)

Sun: Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 6:30 AM PT, NFL Network (Munich)

Sun: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 PM PT, FOX

Week 11 (Nov. 17-21)

Mon: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - 5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC (Mexico City)

Week 16 (Dec. 22-26)

Sun: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams - 1:30 PM PT, CBS/Nickelodeon