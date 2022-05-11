Sam’s Interview: Coach Ed McGilvra on Boye Mafe’s fit in Seahawks defense

In a special video, I was able to bring Coach Ed McGilvra on my YouTube channel “Sam’s Film Room” to talk about Boye Mafe, his pass rush abilities, and the Seattle Seahawks. For those that don’t know, Coach Ed is a pass rush specialist that focuses on teaching technique and pass rush moves to NFL defensive lineman. He actually trained the Seahawks second-round pick Boye Mafe this off-season before he was drafted at 40th overall. Coach Ed also mentioned that he’ll be working with Mafe later this summer before he returns to the Seahawks for the season.

In this interview, Coach Ed and I discussed:

Boye Mafe’s skill set

Why you should be excited about him getting picked in the second round

Mafe’s fit in the Seahawks’ new 3-4 defense

What Mafe needs to keep working on to improve his pass rush prowess

Coach Ed’s favorite pass rushers in the NFL

This interview is over 23 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

