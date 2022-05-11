Pre-Snap Reads 5/11: Tyler Lockett looking forward to new-look Seahawks

Are we watching the NBA playoffs or no?

Seahawks News

Kenny on Kenny: Walker goes "Red Wedding" on Virginia's defense

Seaside Joe 1161: The "holy shit moments" that created the legend of Kenneth Walker III.

Analysis: How Seattle Seahawks CB Coby Bryant Won the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As a fifth-year senior at Cincinnati last season, Seattle Seahawks rookie Coby Bryant was named the top defensive back in college football, winning the Jim Thorpe Award. How did he get it done? Ty Dane Gonzalez dives into the numbers.

Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Defensive Depth Chart Following 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Moving into the next stage of the offseason program with less than three months until the start of training camp, how does Seattle's roster look on the defensive side of the football following free agency and the annual NFL draft?

PHOTOS: Best Of Seahawks Offseason Workouts - May 10

Check out some of the best photos of Seahawks players participating in offseason workouts at Renton's Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

What Ken Walker III pick means for Chris Carson, Seahawks' backfield - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

Walker's big-play ability, plus the injury history of Carson and Rashaad Penny, made his pick by the Seahawks make more sense than originally thought.

Rost: Rookie Coby Bryant comes to Seahawks plenty tested at CB - Seattle Sports

Seahawks fourth-round pick Coby Bryant relished the challenges he faced playing opposite Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner in Cincinnati's defense.

Seahawks GM Schneider addresses draft grades, QB situation, K.J. Wright - Seattle Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob to discuss the draft, the QB room and the chance of bringing a franchise icon back to Seattle.

Tyler Lockett looks forward to the new-look Seahawks | king5.com

The veteran wide receiver makes his prediction for the upcoming season.

Analysis: Taking an early guess at what the Seahawks' 53-man roster could look like

An NFL roster can change at any time. But with the draft in the rearview mirror and the Seahawks at the maximum 90 players with their offseason roster, it’s a good time to review what Seattle has at each spot and make an early guess as to how the initial 53-man regular season roster could look come September.

Seahawks rookie minicamp shows off new bookend tackles, intriguing corners, more changes

It’s only May. But some issues are already becoming clearer for the 2022 Seahawks.

NFC West News

Post-Draft Power Rankings: Where do the Rams Rank? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a successful Super Bowl run, the Los Angeles Rams remain poised to defend their crown.

Tom Brady’s reported salary could force early retirement for Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

Tom Brady’s reported Fox salary could spell an early retirement for McVay.

Cards promote Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach - National Football Post

The Arizona Cardinals promoted wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, giving him the additional title of associate head coach among a series of changes announced Tuesday.

4th Year Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Today let’s take a look at the Cardinals’ draftees who are heading into their 4th seasons to see what their ultimate goals should be this year. Then, let’s take a look at other 4th year players around the NFL who might become available via trades or waivers.

Arizona Cardinals Officially Hire DL Coach Matt Burke; Promote Five Assistants - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals officially hired former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke as defensive line coach.

Chris Simms Says the 49ers are Scared to Start Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Chris Simms said recently that the San Francisco 49ers are scared to start second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

How different will the 49ers' offense look under Trey Lance? - Niners Nation

Just because the offense is different than last years doesn’t mean it’s worse off.

Can Deebo Samuel and the Niners reconcile? - Niners Nation

Now that the question of a possible draft day Deebo trade has been settled, there’s still a bigger one that needs to be settled. Can he and his team find a middle ground?

Something to be excited about with each of 49ers 2022 draft picks

With 49ers rookie minicamp around the corner, optimism for the team’s draft class is still at the fore. While minicamp won’t give us a clear picture of what each first-year player will offer in 2022, it’ll be the first time we see them respond to an NFL environment an from there the nitpicking can begin.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft Super Bowl favorites? Rams, Bills fight for No. 1 - The Athletic

The Rams look like strong title contenders again, but the Bills — and other teams in a competitive AFC — are ready to put up a challenge.

Desmond Ridder: Is the Falcons’ rookie quarterback ready to be an NFL starter? - The Athletic

The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round of the NFL Draft. Should they throw him into the fire as their starter?

How Ahmad Gardner, other rookies can impact New York Jets from Day 1 - New York Jets- ESPN

The Jets drafted four potential difference-makers within the first 36 picks. Let's take a closer look at their projected roles.

Denver Broncos to play Los Angeles Rams as part of NFL tripleheader on Christmas Day

The Rams will host the Broncos on Christmas Day in what will be the second game of a holiday NFL tripleheader.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Which second-year QBs will make the biggest leap?

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL All-Paid Team: Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline richest lineup

What would the NFL's richest starting lineup look like? Anthony Holzman-Escareno assembles an all-star collection of the highest-paid players at each position heading into the 2022 season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 10

Dennis Kelly is returning to the AFC South with a former rival. The veteran tackle is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond

Objectivity is crucial in journalism, but Jim Trotter admits he has certain biases, particularly when it comes to various fine folks around the NFL. Here is one person to root for on each of the league's 32 teams.

Video: Nick Chubb goes viral for 675-pound squat

Nick Chubb, who rushed for the second-most yards in the NFL in 2021, went viral for a video of him squatting 675 pounds.

Tom Brady lines up his next gig & allegations of misconduct within Raiders ownership

It's nice to have your next job lined up before you leave your current one. Especially if that job pays $37.5 million per year Tom Brady's next gig as lead analyst for FOX — whenever he decides to hang up the cleats.

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen pens emotional letter to his younger self after injuries, tragedies

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen opened up about the numerous tragic moments in his past in an emotional post on The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, including the point where he said he hit rock bottom and started wondering, “What’s the point?”

LB Zaven Collins ‘someone to watch’ for the Cardinals in 2022

For the second consecutive season, many Arizona Cardinals fans were left frustrated with the team’s seeming to play their first-round pick inside linebacker. We saw a big second-year leap from 2020 No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons, though he did not get a ton of playing time during his rookie season.

Andy Reid: Alex Smith’s mentoring was the greatest thing to happen to Patrick Mahomes

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took plenty of criticism last week when he said he didn’t see it as his job to mentor rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that in 2017, he told Alex Smith the same thing. But Smith mentored then-rookie Patrick Mahomes anyway.