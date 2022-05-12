Pre-Snap Reads 5/12: Seahawks schedule release day!

Seahawks News

Drew Lock gets 2nd chance with Pete Carroll, but is the same long shot he was 2 months ago

Seaside Joe 1162: Has there ever been a second chance QB who truly became special?

Where Things Stand With Seattle Seahawks' Remaining Free Agents Post-Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Five of the Seattle Seahawks' original unrestricted free agents are still out on the open market. Could any of them make their way back to the Pacific Northwest?

Wednesday Round-Up: ‘This Is Where I’m Meant To Be’ - Coby Bryant Talks Rookie Minicamp

The Seahawks’ rookie cornerback joined Jake Heaps and Stacy Rost on Seattle Sports to discuss how rookie minicamp went, where his leadership ability comes from, and more.

Seahawks Takeaways: OC Shane Waldron details several key positions - Seattle Sports

Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron spoke to The Mike Salk Show on Wednesday morning. We break down some key takeaways.

Heaps: Seahawks won't trade for Baker Mayfield, but will pursue if cut - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps explains why he believes the Seahawks will only be interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield if he is eventually cut loose.

Getting clarity on Geno Smith, Drew Lock could help Seahawks make call on Baker Mayfield | Opinion

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation remains one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason, continuing the plot that began earlier this year when the team traded longtime face of the franchise Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Matt Gotel: From Lakes, to Snow, to West Florida, back home — and on Seahawks from tryout

Yeah, airfare sure is expensive these days.

NFC West News

Rams have a brutal path ahead of them going into 2022 - Turf Show Times

Defending champs have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL.

Red Rain: Early 53 Man Roster Hunch - Revenge of the Birds

RB Jonathan Ward is one of a handful of hunch selections on this early projection of the Arizona Cardinals’ 53 man roster.

Van Jefferson's Father Gets Promotion with Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The father-son duo continue to climb their way up the NFL ladder.

The Biggest Question Mark Remaining in the 49ers Starting Lineup - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which position is the biggest uncertainty in the San Francisco 49ers starting lineup.

Where do the 49ers rank at each position on offense in the NFC West? - Niners Nation

Plus, we took a couple of guesses at the Niners' primetime opponents.

49ers news: This draft was completely unprecedented for the Niners and John Lynch - Niners Nation

The Niners broke a trend that goes all the way back to the beginning of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era in 2017. If this past draft was different, how does the future look?

Around The NFL

Why it might be a while before you get trading cards for NFL draft picks

Fans could get the first card with a team's draft pick in a month. However, supply chain issues delayed the 2021 draft class' most collectible cards by a year.

Chicago Bears have 'big plan' for Velus Jones Jr., whose speed, versatility are key assets - Chicago Bears- ESPN

After losing Jakeem Grant and Tariq Cohen, the Bears drafted a player with elite speed and the ability to make an impact at receiver and with returns.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Lance Zierlein (AKA draft fallout)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 11

The Bears have added another quarterback with starting experience to their roster. Chicago is signing ﻿Nathan Peterman﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

New Commanders QB reveals his bizarre eating habits

The Washington Commanders' new quarterback revealed this week some of the bizarre eating habits that he has.

Will Tom Brady, TV analyst be any good? There's reason to be skeptical, but we'll all watch to find out

Tom Brady will retire. Someday.

DJ Reader explaining why Bengals still have chip on shoulder is amazing

In some places, the Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs to make the playoffs and take the AFC North again coming off a trip to the Super Bowl.