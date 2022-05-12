Seahawks 2022 NFL Schedule Tracker: Rumors, leaks, news, updates

At long last, we’ll soon find out the regular season slate for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks!
Today (May 12) is schedule release day around the NFL, which is like Christmas in May for football fans. It gets us geared up for football season since we’re at the midway point from the previous Super Bowl to the start of preseason. We know the Seahawks will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 13th in Germany, but what about the other 16 games? Just be patient, my friends!
The full 2022 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 12th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. You can watch the schedule release on ESPN and NFL Network but... why? I mean seriously? The NBA and NHL playoffs are on, MLB is underway (not that you probably want to watch the Mariners much longer, anyway), there’s absolutely no sensible reason to watch a schedule release show to watch pundits blabber on about Week 13 games in the middle of spring.
This post contains everything from rumored dates and times across the league, any pertinent Seahawks news, and more. When the whole Seahawks schedule is out, that will come in a separate article and you can get giddy in that thread!
Seahawks Opponents 2022
Home
Away
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (confirmed Week 10 in Munich at 6:30 AM PT)
Seahawks strength-of-schedule ranking
Seattle has the 11th toughest strength of schedule, which is exactly the same ranking as the year before. This info is based off of 2021 win percentage and as such this stuff is almost useless when you realize the inevitability of some bad teams getting better and top teams tapering off.
But if you care about this stuff, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks at -120 to go over 5.5 wins. Seems tempting, doesn’t it?
Seahawks confirmations, rumors, and leaks
Saints’ schedule suggests Seahawks go to New Orleans on Week 5
Saints schedule release tracker here on @SaintsNews https://t.co/Sg9dsBw48o— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 12, 2022
Looks like Giants-Seahawks will happen Oct. 30
Breaking:— Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) May 12, 2022
Giants 2022 Schedule @PIX11Sports @PIX11News
Week 5: 10/9 : Green Bay (Tottenham)
Week 6: 10/16: Baltimore Ravens
Week 7: 10/23: @ Jacksonville
Week 8: 10/30: @ Seattle
BYE WEEK
Week 10: 11/13: Houston
Week 11: 11/20 Detroit
Week 12: 11/24 @ Dallas (Thanksgiving)
...Are the Seahawks hosting Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football?! (Most of these matchups were independently confirmed)
Full Week 1— nfl_leaks (@nflleaks2) May 12, 2022
BUF @ LAR
NO @ ATL
IND @ HOU
PHI @ DET
CLE @ CAR
PIT @ CIN
JAX @ WSH
NE @ MIA
SF @ CHI
BAL @ NYJ
NYG @ TEN
KC @ AZ
LV @ LAC
GB @ MIN
TB @ DAL
DEN @ SEA
Looks like Seahawks at Lions is set for Week 4
#LIONS 2022 SCHEDULE:— (@LionsRoyalty) May 12, 2022
1: vPHI
2: vWAS
3: aMIN
4: vSEA
5: aNE
6: BYE
7: aDAL
8: vMIA
9: vGB
10: aCHI
11: aNYG
12: vBUF
13: vJAX
14: vMIN
15: aNYJ
16: aCAR
17: vCHI
18: aGB#OnePride
NFL schedule confirmations, rumors, and leaks
Chiefs at Buccaneers, Super Bowl rematch set for Week 4 on NBC
We get a Super Bowl LV rematch in Week 4.@TomBrady vs. @PatrickMahomes. Sunday night. Sign us up.— NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022
: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/dunhydWIlb
Not another damn Bears-Packers SNF game!
Here are the games on the Packers’ schedule we know so far, from me, @KCousineau09 and @BillHuberSI: pic.twitter.com/SyM1h0LIYP— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022
The Giants schedule (includes Seahawks game on Oct. 30)
Breaking:— Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) May 12, 2022
Giants 2022 Schedule @PIX11News @PIX11Sports
Week1: 9/11 @ Tennessee
Week 2: 9/18 Carolina
Week 3: 9/26 Dallas Cowboys (Mon.)
Week 4: 10/2 Chicago Bears
Breaking:— Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) May 12, 2022
Giants 2022 Schedule @PIX11Sports @PIX11News
Week 5: 10/9 : Green Bay (Tottenham)
Week 6: 10/16: Baltimore Ravens
Week 7: 10/23: @ Jacksonville
Week 8: 10/30: @ Seattle
BYE WEEK
Week 10: 11/13: Houston
Week 11: 11/20 Detroit
Week 12: 11/24 @ Dallas (Thanksgiving)
Breaking:— Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) May 12, 2022
Giants 2022 Schedule @PIX11Sports @PIX11News (cont)
Week 13: 12/4 Washington
Week 14: 12/11 Philadelphia
Week 15: @ Washington
Week 16: 12/24 @ Minnesota
Week 17: 1/1 Indianapolis
Week 18: @ Philadelphia
Jets vs. Jaguars is a late season Thursday Night Football game
The Jets have one primetime game on the 2022 schedule. They will face the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 22 at MetLife Stadium, per sources.— Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 12, 2022
Loading comments...