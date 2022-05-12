Seahawks 2022 NFL Schedule Tracker: Rumors, leaks, news, updates

At long last, we’ll soon find out the regular season slate for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks!

Today (May 12) is schedule release day around the NFL, which is like Christmas in May for football fans. It gets us geared up for football season since we’re at the midway point from the previous Super Bowl to the start of preseason. We know the Seahawks will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 13th in Germany, but what about the other 16 games? Just be patient, my friends!

The full 2022 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 12th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. You can watch the schedule release on ESPN and NFL Network but... why? I mean seriously? The NBA and NHL playoffs are on, MLB is underway (not that you probably want to watch the Mariners much longer, anyway), there’s absolutely no sensible reason to watch a schedule release show to watch pundits blabber on about Week 13 games in the middle of spring.

This post contains everything from rumored dates and times across the league, any pertinent Seahawks news, and more. When the whole Seahawks schedule is out, that will come in a separate article and you can get giddy in that thread!

Seahawks Opponents 2022

Home

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (confirmed Week 10 in Munich at 6:30 AM PT)

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Seahawks strength-of-schedule ranking

Seattle has the 11th toughest strength of schedule, which is exactly the same ranking as the year before. This info is based off of 2021 win percentage and as such this stuff is almost useless when you realize the inevitability of some bad teams getting better and top teams tapering off.

But if you care about this stuff, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks at -120 to go over 5.5 wins. Seems tempting, doesn’t it?

Seahawks confirmations, rumors, and leaks

Saints’ schedule suggests Seahawks go to New Orleans on Week 5

Saints schedule release tracker here on @SaintsNews https://t.co/Sg9dsBw48o — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) May 12, 2022

Looks like Giants-Seahawks will happen Oct. 30

Breaking:

Giants 2022 Schedule @PIX11Sports @PIX11News



Week 5: 10/9 : Green Bay (Tottenham)

Week 6: 10/16: Baltimore Ravens

Week 7: 10/23: @ Jacksonville

Week 8: 10/30: @ Seattle

BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/13: Houston

Week 11: 11/20 Detroit

Week 12: 11/24 @ Dallas (Thanksgiving) — Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) May 12, 2022

...Are the Seahawks hosting Russell Wilson on Monday Night Football?! (Most of these matchups were independently confirmed)

Full Week 1

BUF @ LAR

NO @ ATL

IND @ HOU

PHI @ DET

CLE @ CAR

PIT @ CIN

JAX @ WSH

NE @ MIA

SF @ CHI

BAL @ NYJ

NYG @ TEN

KC @ AZ

LV @ LAC

GB @ MIN

TB @ DAL

DEN @ SEA — nfl_leaks (@nflleaks2) May 12, 2022

Looks like Seahawks at Lions is set for Week 4

#LIONS 2022 SCHEDULE:



1: vPHI

2: vWAS

3: aMIN

4: vSEA

5: aNE

6: BYE

7: aDAL

8: vMIA

9: vGB

10: aCHI

11: aNYG

12: vBUF

13: vJAX

14: vMIN

15: aNYJ

16: aCAR

17: vCHI

18: aGB#OnePride — (@LionsRoyalty) May 12, 2022

NFL schedule confirmations, rumors, and leaks

Chiefs at Buccaneers, Super Bowl rematch set for Week 4 on NBC

We get a Super Bowl LV rematch in Week 4.@TomBrady vs. @PatrickMahomes. Sunday night. Sign us up.



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/dunhydWIlb — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

Not another damn Bears-Packers SNF game!

Here are the games on the Packers’ schedule we know so far, from me, @KCousineau09 and @BillHuberSI: pic.twitter.com/SyM1h0LIYP — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

Jets vs. Jaguars is a late season Thursday Night Football game