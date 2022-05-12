Seattle Seahawks 2022 NFL schedule official release: Dates, game times, networks, more

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule is officially out, and what a season opener we have in store! Week 1 is a home game against none other than Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. It’s going to be a playoff-like atmosphere and an emotional scene with Russ set for his Seattle return... but on the opposition’s side of the field.

The first road game will be against the San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX). We’ve enjoyed a lot of wins over the 49ers with Wilson at quarterback, but under Pete Carroll the team went 1-3 with non-Wilson QBs at the helm. It’s a key early season divisional matchup against last year’s NFC Championship finalists.

Seattle’s season finale will come against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and for no reason whatsoever I’m just going to bring up that all of the Seahawks’ division titles under Pete Carroll have been clinched in December or January home games against the Rams. As was reported earlier, one of their road games is a trip to Munich, Germany to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their bye week is immediately after that game, after which they face on Thanksgiving weekend.

As expected, Seattle’s primetime game allotment took a big hit sans Wilson. Just one MNF game and then the late season TNF game against the 49ers, and no Sunday Night Football appearances initially scheduled for the first time since 2012 — they were flexed into SNF that season but the original release had the Seahawks without an SNF appearance.

Here’s the full schedule!

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Mon): vs. Denver Broncos (5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC)

Week 2, 9/18: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)

There you have it. Discuss away!