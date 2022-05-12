Seahawks 2022 NFL preseason schedule includes ESPN televised game

The NFL schedule for the 2022 season is out, and that includes the preseason. For the Seattle Seahawks and all other NFC teams, there will be two away games and one home game to offset the fact that NFC sides get nine home games in this 17-game regular season.

We’re used to the Seahawks playing the AFC West in preseason, but this year is very different. They’re playing the AFC West in the regular season and it seems they don’t want to double down. All of the preseason opponents are teams Seattle doesn’t normally play in August.

Preseason Schedule

Saturday, August 13th: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4 PM PT on KING 5 NBC

Thursday, August 18th: vs. Chicago Bears, 5 PM PT on ESPN

Date and time TBD: at Dallas Cowboys on KING 5 NBC

Last time Seattle played Chicago in preseason was in 2014, and you have to go way back to 2006 for the last Seahawks-Cowboys preseason meeting. Seahawks-Steelers has happened in the regular season and the Super Bowl, but never the preseason.

Start the countdown because it’s just three months until Seahawks football is back in our lives.