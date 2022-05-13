Three free agents the Seahawks could look to sign for added depth

With the NFL Draft now closed and the Seattle Seahawks addressing multiple areas of need, it is time for the team to look back to the free agent market to fill any remaining holes on the roster. Seattle will not have a significant amount of cap space remaining once they sign their 2022 draft class and the organization should try and leave as much space open as possible to try and roll some over to the 2023 offseason. Despite there not being much in terms of impact talent left on the market, there are plenty of serviceable veterans who can make an impact as a role player at their respective position as well as on special teams. So, who are a few of the players Seattle might look to bring in before training camp starts up?

Steven Means - DE/OLB - 2021 Stats - 14 starts, 43 combined tackles, 2 TFL’s, 2 QB hits, 7 hurries

Projected contract - 1 year - $875,000 - $200,000 guaranteed

Means, who has been a journeyman over the course of his career playing for the Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles and Falcons will bring some veteran leadership to what is a relatively young position group. The former Falcon does not have a flashy career stat line with only 6 sacks in 64 total games, however he is someone who could become a key rotational piece.

Means’ snap count would be drawn back significantly from his 2021 total of 692 defensive snaps, as he would be playing in a position group that features the likes of Uchenna Nwosu and rookies Boye Mafe, and Tyreke Smith. With a reduced snap count by only using him in certain situations Seattle might be able to draw a little bit more juice from Means’ game. The former Falcon is also a player who brings some versatility as he has started in both 4-3 and 3-4 defensive fronts in Atlanta which will help him assimilate into Clint Hurtt’s system as well as helping him to mentor the likes of Mafe and Smith. Means is not a player who is going to see large special team snap counts, having totaled 370 throughout his career whilst averaging 28% of the Falcons special teams snaps the last two years. With a contract below $1,000,000 and little in guarantees Seattle is able to bring in a serviceable veteran while still being able to leave cap space for other moves this offseason as well as opening the door to more cap space being kicked in the 2023 league year.

Darryl Roberts - CB - 2021 Stats - 6 games, 12 combined tackles, 66.7 Passer rating against

Projected contract - 1 year - $950,000 - $450,000 guaranteed

Seattle is one or two injuries away at the cornerback position from rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen receiving significant snap counts potentially as starters. Both players have the potential to be starters down the road, but neither are year one starters and instead should be eased along early in their careers. Roberts, like Means, is a journeyman veteran who has played for a few teams over the course of his six-year career. He missed the majority of the 2021 season with a quad injury and was only able to appear in 6 games starting in 3 of them.

Prior to the 2021 season he appeared in 67 games over 5 seasons, 31 of which were starts. As a corner Roberts is not a game breaking talent, before the 2021 season when he allowed a passer rating of 66.7, he had a passer rating against of 110.2, 103.9 and 100.7. Despite this though Roberts would become a perfectly suitable fourth or fifth corner for the Seahawks as it allows the team to ease the young guns along. Outside of corner Roberts would be able to contribute as a core special teamer as he has totaled 651 special teams snaps over the course of his career, 571 of which came in a four year span with the Jets. One of Roberts’ best attributes as a player is his tackling, totaling 223 combined tackles over the course of his career which is something that will consistently show on special teams.

Mike Remmers - OT - 2021 Stats - 4 appearances - 2 games started

Projected contract - 1 year - $2,500,000 - $2,100,000 guaranteed

Despite Seattle drafting Charles Cross and Abe Lucas on Days 1 and 2 of the draft respectively, there is still a bit of a need at tackle. The offensive tackle position group is one of the youngest groups around the league with Jake Curhan, Greg Eiland, and Stone Forsythe being the oldest of the bunch at just 24 years old. With such a young bunch of tackles some growing pains will be expected throughout the course of the season. Bringing in a veteran swing tackle who has started in 90 games would be a massive addition.

Remmers would also bring over some big game experience as well as he has been on the game day roster for 13 postseason games whilst appearing in 10 of them, all of which were starts. Remmers is not what he was once was, an above average starting tackle on a Super Bowl caliber team, but he can still be an above average swing tackle and in a pinch can play guard. Having Remmers on the roster will also allow the team to be a little bit more patient in developing Abe Lucas. If he is not ready out of the gate rather than throwing him to the wolves like so many teams do with young tackles, they can ease him along by starting Remmers. Even if Remmers were to sign and never take the field for the Seahawks the impact he would have on such a young position group — mainly the likes of Cross and Lucas, whom the Seahawks expect very big things out of — would make him an invaluable piece.