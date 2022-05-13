Sam’s Film Room: If Boye Mafe fixes one thing, he can be a deadly pass rusher

When I watched Boye Mafe, the edge rusher out of Minnesota, I came away with one thought: If he fixed this one thing, he could be a really good pass rusher. He would be more consistent. He would penetrate easier into the backfield, and he could use his 4.5 speed to attack the quarterback on any given snap. That one thing is how he starts each play.

In this video, I broke down Boye Mafe’s skill set and his overall fit with the Seattle Seahawks. I think his pass rushing upside is why he was a great pick in the second round.

Note: This video is over 8 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

As a side note, if you haven’t watched my interview with Coach Ed McGilvra, who was Boye Mafe’s pass rush coach this off-season, I highly recommend it as well.

Here are my previous scouting reports from the 2022 NFL Draft in case you missed any: