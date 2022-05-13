Pre-Snap Reads 5/13: Seahawks set to face Broncos in season opener on MNF

#np Walk Under Ladders by Joan Armartrading

Seahawks News

Seahawks have a Russell Wilson-sized hole on the 2023 salary cap; How will they fill it?

Seaside Joe 1163: There might be more money than Pete Carroll knows what to do with.

Comparing Seattle Seahawks' Current Quarterback Situation to 2011 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seattle Seahawks have set sail on a daunting search for their next franchise quarterback. But while this new era of Seattle football is still in its infancy period, Nick Lee believes there are some parallels to the 2011 season that ushered in the winningest decade in franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2022: Huge Week 1 vs. Russell Wilson and Broncos - The Athletic

Seattle and Wilson both felt they would be fine without the other when parting ways earlier this year, making Broncos-Seahawks must-see TV.

Thursday Round-Up: Assessing Seahawks’ New-Look Defense

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated analyzed the state of the Seahawks’ defense this week following free agency and the draft.

2022 Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Complete schedule, dates, times, television tv info, match-up information for the 2022 NFL Season

The Seahawks’ 2022 schedule is here, and it includes a Monday night opener and a regular-season finale against the defending champion Rams.

The Seahawks pranked their players with a ridiculously unfair fake schedule

Four straight road games? No bye week after a trip to Germany? Playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Seattle Seahawks 2022 schedule: Reunion with Russell Wilson gets season started - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks will see their old QB right away, as the Broncos travel to Lumen Field for Seattle's first game since 2011 without Wilson on the roster.

Seahawks Schedule: Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on MNF in Week 1 - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' 2022 schedule is out and Seattle opens the season against ex-QB Russell Wilson and goes international in Week 10 vs Tampa Bay.

Heaps: Seahawks 'buzzing' about 2 players they think are draft steals - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps reacts to an ESPN report that the Seahawks were pleased with two players they landed after the first round of the NFL Draft.

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron wants more opportunities for TE Will Dissly

The Seahawks don’t have a franchise quarterback at the moment. However, there are plenty of quality skill players to go around. Despite being relatively well set up at both positions, Seattle used draft picks on a running back plus two more on receivers. One spot that didn’t get drafted was tight end, which is good news for the guys already on the team.

Seahawks legend Doug Baldwin weighs in on 2022 NFL draft class

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a different set of rules. Whether it was the influence of new associate head coach Sean Desai or a long overdue embrace of a modern approach to roster building, the team loaded up at several critical positions that impact the passing game.

Framingham State football record-breaker Joshua Onujiogu signs NFL contract with Seahawks

The Ram is about to become a Seahawk.

NFC West News

PFF Says Los Angeles Rams' Most Underrated Player Is ... Aaron Donald? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

PFF says the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champ, and future Hall-of-Famer is LA's most underrated player.

Rams 2022 schedule release: The gauntlet LA must “run it back” through - Turf Show Times

Who the LA Rams play in 2022 and when on the road to repeating as Super Bowl champions.

2022 NFL Schedule: Predicting every game for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We know the schedule, now let’s make some outlandishly early predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2022 record.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 Schedule Announced; Open Regular Season vs. Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have four prime-time games on the schedule for the 2022 season.

San Francisco 49ers Release 2022 Schedule - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A game-by-game look at the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 regular season schedule.

Gold Standard Podcast: What is Trey Lance’s ceiling? - Niners Nation

If 49ers QB Trey Lance maximizes his potential, how good can he be?

49ers 2022 schedule release: The schedule sets up for early-season success - Niners Nation

Getting a hot start will be important for the Niners.

Around The NFL

Steelers rookie camp: Kenny Pickett in spotlight, but who’s the next Duck Hodges? - The Athletic

The first-round rookie QB will dominate headlines, but this week also presents an opportunity for unheralded players to make their mark.

2022 NFL schedule - Predictions, analysis and revenge games for all 32 teams

The NFL released the regular-season schedule on Thursday. The season opens with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots banking on Year 2 jump from Nelson Agholor, Mac Jones, others - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

After a conservative offseason, Bill Belichick and New England are banking on internal improvement from some 2021 free agents and draft picks.

Tennessee Titans look to replicate passing-game production with 2022 draft class - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

QB Ryan Tannehill was productive passing the ball with his playmakers in 2019 and 2020, and the Titans hope to get back to that after a dip in 2021.

2022 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team schedule

The NFL announced the complete schedule for the 2022 preseason on Thursday.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 12

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Impact Rookies from Schedule Release Games

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Report: 1 NFC team already eyeing Sean Payton for 2023

The Carolina Panthers reportedly already have interest in pursuing Sean Payton as head coach for the 2023 season.

Our top 10 most anticipated games of the 2022 NFL season

On Thursday evening, the NFL released the schedule for the 2022 season. Even though we knew the matchups way in advance, it was finally great to see when some marquee matchups would occur and what the primetime slate would be — and from the looks of it, the schedule does not disappoint.

Maria Taylor replacing Mike Tirico as host of NBC's 'Football Night in America'

NBC announced on Thursday that they've tapped Maria Taylor to replace Mike Tirico as host of "Football Night in America," the pre-show that airs before "Sunday Night Football."

Cowboys announce jersey numbers for 2022 draft class

Dates on the calendar weren’t the only numbers to be officially unveiled by the Cowboys on Thursday. The team has also revealed jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class.