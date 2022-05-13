Seahawks shake up receiver room following rookie minicamp

As far as the offseason goes, it’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Seattle Seahawks. Just two weeks ago the team added nine new players in the 2022 NFL Draft, before then announcing a 13 member undrafted free agent class the following week. The team then had a chance to see the members of its undrafted free agent class on the field for rookie minicamp over the weekend, and now having seen what they were able to find in their undrafted free agent class, they have decided to shake things up on the back end of the depth chart at wide receiver.

The @Seahawks made six roster moves this morning. https://t.co/odFvL6f4LT — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 13, 2022

The addition of Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis were made possible by the releases of Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell and Demetris Robertson. These moves leave the Seahawks with two open spots on the roster and mean that there is unlikely to be a this-undrafted-free-agent-receiver-is-the-next-Doug-Baldwin love affair during training camp and preseason as there are currently no rookie undrafted free agent wide receivers on the roster.

These names are likely not of great interest to Seahawks fans, but with the team now sporting a pair of openings on the roster, it seems certain that speculation is about to start running rampant about the potential for the Hawks to add a couple of names from the veteran free agents who remain unsigned.