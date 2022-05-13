Vegas opens Seahawks as underdog in majority of 2022 games

Thursday brought the official 2022 NFL Schedule to fans, and now it’s time to take a quick look at what the sportsbooks think of the chances of the Seattle Seahawks in each of their 17 games this season.

Without wasting any time, here’s a week by week look at the schedule and what the line available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1: 4 point underdog to the Denver Broncos

Week 2: 7.5 point underdog on the road to the San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: 4 point favorite at home against the Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: 1 point underdog on the road to the Detroit Lions

Week 5: 4.5 point underdog on the road to the New Orleans Saints

Week 6: 2.5 point underdog at home against the Arizona Cardinals

Week 7: 8.5 point underdog on the road to the Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8: 2.5 point favorite at home against the New York Giants

Week 9: 5.5 point underdog on the road to the Arizona Cardinals

Week 10: 9.5 point underdog against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: 2 point underdog at home against the Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13: 9.5 point underdog on the road to the Los Angeles Rams

Week 14: 2.5 point favorite at home against the Carolina Panthers

Week 15: 3 point underdog at home against the San Francisco 49ers

Week 16: 10.5 point underdog on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: 1.5 point favorite at home over the New York Jets

Week 18: 5.5 point underdog at home against the Los Angeles Rams

So, that’s a baker’s dozen games in which the Seahawks are underdogs as of today, though, of course, a whole lot can and will change between now and the start of the season in September.