Pre-Snap Reads 5/14: What are the Seahawks’ expectations for 2022 given the QB situation?

Hypothesizing Seahawks 2023 draft picks and order

Seaside Joe 1164: The trap of thinking you know what's best for the team

What Does the Seahawks’ QB Situation Say About Their 2022 Expectations? - The Ringer

After the Russell Wilson trade this spring, many expected Seattle to look far and wide to find its next passer. Instead, the team heads into the summer planning a QB battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Are they rebuilding? Or competing for a playoff spot? Or both?

Seahawks sign two wideouts, cut four others - ProFootballTalk

Heaps: How the Seahawks should use Boye Mafe in his rookie season - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have a promising young pass rusher in second-round pick Boye Mafe and Jake Heaps has an idea for how he should be utilized.

Analysis: The 5 Best 'Xs and Os' Matchups on Seattle Seahawks' 2022 Schedule - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Which Seahawks games are going to produce the best scheme, entertainment and, most importantly, All-22 this year? Matty F. Brown looks at Seattle's schedule release from a tape-addict's perspective.

How Pete Carroll’s Seahawks defense is trying to catch up with the modern NFL - The Athletic (paywall)

After enjoying tons of success with single-high defenses at the college and pro levels, Carroll appears prepared to adapt.

Friday Round-Up: Pete Carroll To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree From University Of The Pacific

The Seahawks’ head coach is set to receive the degree during Pacific’s commencement ceremony this Saturday.

Around the NFC West

‘Under cover of darkness’: The inside story of how the Rams worked the NFL and ditched St. Louis - St. Louis Post-Dispatch

It was 2014. The Super Bowl was a few days away. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the mic at his annual Super Bowl-week news conference and told the world that he had no knowledge of any plans by St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke to develop a stadium in Los Angeles.

Cardinals sign Kingsley Keke to aid defensive line depth

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew passes on Walmart management job for NFL dream

Rookie cornerback nearly quit football to begin management career

Did Sean McVay's Chance Encounter with Bobby Wagner Lead to L.A. Rams Signing? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

This isn't the first time an offseason unexpected meeting led to an addition to the Rams' roster

Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 schedule: 8 key takeaways

The Rams' schedule is the hardest in the NFL, and their stretch in November and December is absolutely brutal

49ers waive Connor Wedington - ProFootballTalk

Danny Gray's self-imposed punishment at 49ers rookie camp after dropped pass

Danny Gray took accountability to an entirely new level during the first day of 49ers rookie minicamp.

Around the NFL

NFL V.P. of broadcast scheduling Mike North: Deshaun Watson uncertainty didn't impact Browns schedule - ProFootballTalk

Mike Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill is a great teammate whose job is to help us win games - ProFootballTalk

Toughest NFL schedules of 2022: Jets, Rams, Steelers among teams facing daunting slates

Which NFL teams have the toughest schedules in 2022? Nick Shook identifies the 10 squads staring down the most daunting slates in the upcoming season.

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals his top 10 second-year breakout candidates. Plus, a look at the three biggest points of intrigue for players and coaches when it comes to the NFL schedule release.

Las Vegas Raiders trade WR Bryan Edwards, 7th-rounder to Atlanta Falcons for fifth-round pick in 2023 NFL draft

Bryan Edwards, who had 45 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 28 career games for the Raiders, has been traded along with a seventh-rounder to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's girlfriend asks for misdemeanor case to be dismissed

The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

WR Jarvis Landry set to sign with New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to sign with the Saints, posting a social media video with highlights of himself and the team and writing that he is coming "home."