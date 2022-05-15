Pre-Snap Reads 5/15: Pete Carroll receives honorary doctorate degree

Seahawks News

A Game-By-Game Look At The Seahawks’ 2022 Schedule

Thoughts on each of the Seahawks’ 2022 games following Thursday’s schedule release.

Seahawks snaps lost from 2022 - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1165: Which parting players are taking the most snaps with them?

NFL Executes Unprecedented Move Pitting Russell Wilson, Broncos Against Seahawks in Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's rare for a quarterback of Wilson's caliber to change teams and with him set to continue his career in the Mile High City, history will be made in his return to the Pacific Northwest.

Jake & Stacy: Who’s behind Door No. 3 at quarterback for Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks don't enter 2022 with Drew Lock or Geno Smith starting at QB, who could it be? Jake & Stacy break down the potential options.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll receives honorary doctorate degree from Pacific

University of the Pacific celebrated its class of 2022 graduates at its all-university commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14.

NFC West News

'Play Dunce': A St. Louis Look Inside How Stan Kroenke Moved Rams to Los Angeles - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A St. Louis Post Dispatch report unveiled legal documents on the Rams move to Los Angeles.

Rams Schedule 2022: Narratives surrounding each of the 17 matchups - Turf Show Times

LA will face Trey Lance and SF twice early, and they’ll take on a DeAndre Hopkins-less Cardinals team in Week 3

Biggest post-draft roster questions for the Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

We’re past the free agent frenzy and the craziness of draft weekend. The 2022 Cardinals roster is mostly complete at this point. What questions remain?

PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #176: 2022 Cards Schedule Drops with...4 Nationally Televised Games - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod talks the Hollywood Brown trade and the impact it’ll have on the Cardinals offense

Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Arizona Cardinals 2022 Schedule - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke about his team's 2022 schedule.

The 49ers Schedule is Out: What's Next? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A look ahead to the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season now that the schedule has been release

49ers news: PFF names Emmanuel Moseley as the most underrated 49er - Niners Nation

Moseley has a big season ahead of him

Around The NFL

Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard rejuvenated after he 'fell out of love with the game' - Indianapolis Colts- ESPN

The star linebacker spoke about his struggles dealing with the brutal end to the Colts' 2021 season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 14

The New York Giants agreed to terms with No. 5 overall pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal on their fully guaranteed rookie contracts, the team announced Saturday.

Raiders have been plagued by "financial disorder," with employees who complained about it quickly let go - ProFootballTalk

The revolving door at the Raiders’ facility in recent months has raised eyebrows throughout the league. The New York Times has tried to get to the bottom of it. And while the Times has advanced the ball, it feels like there’s more to the story that remains untold.

Reports: Giants first-rounders Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal to sign - National Football Post

The New York Giants’ first-round draft picks — No. 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 Evan Neal — agreed to contract terms and were expected to sign on the dotted line later Saturday, NFL Network reported.

Malik Willis offers response to Ryan Tannehill mentor comments

Was Malik Willis as outraged by Ryan Tannehill's mentor comments as everyone else was? Apparently not. He offered his response.

Bengals will hold joint practice with Rams and Super Bowl rematch in preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams won’t have to wait too long to get back together for the first time since Super Bowl LVI.

Highlights of Bills 2022 rookie minicamp (video)

The Buffalo Bills welcomed their 2022 set of rookies to the field for the first time, officially.