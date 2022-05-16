Pre-Snap Reads 5/16: What would a DK Metcalf contract extension look like?

Seahawks News

Kenneth Walker, the third (season) - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1166: Recognizing how dire the situation was before Walker helped Save the Spartans

Analysis: What Would DK Metcalf Extension With Seahawks Look Like? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Metcalf not being dealt before the 2022 NFL Draft, Seattle plans to keep him around as a building block for its next contender. How much will the front office have to pony up to lock him up long-term?

Why the Seahawks had their best off-season in years « Seahawks Draft Blog

The draft is already a couple of weeks ago and we’re into the quiet part of the year where very little happens. From Friday, I’m taking a family vacation but before then, I wanted to review where I think the roster is at. I’m also working to arrange a very interesting interview to hopefully take place before I go away — and if not, certainly in the very near future. So stay tuned…

Do Seahawks, Carroll have Week 1 edge against Broncos, Wilson? - Seattle Sports

Does the Seahawks head coach have the competitive advantage over his former quarterback when they meet as opponents for the first time?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Kingsley Keke to one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have added a veteran along their defensive line as the team has agreed to a one-year contract with Kingsley Keke.

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

49ers News: The gauntlet coming for Trey Lance and company - Niners Nation

ICYMI: The toughest part of the 49ers 2022 schedule

49ers Go 8-9 in Game-by-Game Predictions - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Finding eight wins in the San Francisco 49ers' 2022 regular season schedule.

Could Rams' Cooper Kupp Be Even Better This Season? Sean McVay Says Yes - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

On top of leading the league in all three major receiving categories and winning Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI MVP following LA's win over the Bengals.

Comparing Sean McVay’s record compare to past LA Rams coaches - Turf Show Times

Four post season berths and two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons is a great start

Sean McVay clarifies chatter about early retirement

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay added some additional context to comments he made about his coaching future prior to the Super Bowl.

Around The NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett handles rookie camp like he’s been there before - The Athletic

ICYMI: Forget Cool Hand Luke. The Steelers have Cool Kenny, and that jumped off the page during his first day wearing the Black and Gold.

Why New England Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton's blazing 40-yard dash is promising sign - New England Patriots- ESPN

New England is hopeful the second-round receiver, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL combine, can make an early impact.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson uses offseason to build body and chemistry - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

Wilson has been busy transforming his body -- by diet and in the weight room -- showing he wants to improve after an underwhelming rookie year.

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

Key hearing in Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL set for May 25 - ProFootballTalk

The wheels of justice often move more slowly than molasses down a frozen sliding board.

Reports: Dolphins sign pass rusher Melvin Ingram - National Football Post

The Miami Dolphins signed three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Sunday, multiple reports said. Terms of the deal were not yet reported.

Pacman Jones responds to Antonio Brown's criticism of Colin Kaepernick

Pacman Jones is the latest to weigh in on Colin Kaepernick. His comments come in response to what Antonio Brown said.

Report: Drew Brees is out as NFL analyst for NBC after one season

Drew Brees is reportedly out at NBC.