Friday the Seattle Seahawks made a half dozen transactions in churning through the bottom of the roster, releasing four players and signing two. That left the team at just 89 players on the 90 man roster, and with a roster exemption for Aaron Donkor while he participates in the International Player Pathway program, the Hawks had a pair of open spots.

Monday afternoon the team filled those spots with a pair of youngsters at positions that are likely to see a significant amount of competition for roster spots during training camp.

Liam Ryan was originally undrafted out of Washington State in 2021 after starting 30 games at left tackle and left guard over his final three seasons. Of those starts, 17 came at tackle and 13 at guard, which could give Ryan a leg up in the competition to fill the role as a backup at guard and tackle left vacant when Jamarco Jones signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Elijah Jones is a cornerback who should be considered a lock to make the roster after playing collegiately at the University of Kansas and Oregon State University, two of the finest universities in the entirety of this country**.

**The only criteria used to evaluate the universities are whether or not the author holds a degree from the school, putting Kansas and Oregon State in a tie for the spot as the top U.S. university, with all other universities coming in tied for third place.