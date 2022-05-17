Sam’s Film Room: The confusing case of Abraham Lucas

It seems like in the world of football, we have a battle between film and analytics. On one hand you have the die-hard film watchers that think analytics just simply isn’t that valuable. On the other hand, you have the analytics hive mind that will tout stats above all else. As you know from watching my videos, I like to use advanced stats to supplement the film, but at times it feels like one or the other doesn’t tell the full story. Looking at Abraham Lucas, the Seahawks new offensive tackle out of Washington State, this is where I feel this disparity the most.

Just how important are advanced stats for offensive lineman? Why would the advanced stats say that Abraham Lucas should have been picked much earlier, while some of my most trusted offensive line analysts believe he was actually picked too soon?

In this video breakdown, I looked at Abraham Lucas and his strengths and weaknesses after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Note: This video is over 5 minutes long.

