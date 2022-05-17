A look at the Seahawks salary cap for 2022 and 2023

It’s the middle of May and an offseason of change is slowly moving forward for the Seattle Seahawks as the team prepares for the 2022 season without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner for the first time in a decade. Replacing those two has been the focus for fans for much of the offseason, however, with free agency and the draft now in the rear view mirror, the focus can now turn to the outlook for the 2022 season.

The release of the full season schedule last Thursday brought with it the publication of the Vegas lines for individual games, and it’s no secret that the market does not have big expectations for the Seahawks this year. That said, it’s long been believed that the rebuild retooling of the team is likely to be a two season process, and thus in looking at the salary cap situation for Seattle it makes sense to look at both 2022 and 2023, which is exactly what Kenneth Arthur and I did recently when I joined him on his Seaside Joe podcast.

Some of the topics covered include:

Seahawks 2022 and 2023 true cap space situations

OverTheCap.com versus the other site that has contract information

What it would take to consider trading DK Metcalf

Baker Mayfield?

So, sit back and enjoy the conversation between former Field Gulls Managing Editor Kenneth Arthur and myself.