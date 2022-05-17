Pre-Snap Reads 5/17: Cliff Avril talks mentoring younger players

Seahawks News

2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks Primer: The Good, the Bad, and the Transferred

Seaside Joe 1167: A recap of all the draft eligible quarterbacks that I expect to monitor during the 2022 college season

By the Numbers: Breaking Down Seattle Seahawks' 2022 Schedule - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the Seattle Seahawks' 2022 regular season schedule with nine noteworthy numbers.

Submit a question for Michael-Shawn Dugar’s Seahawks mailbag - The Athletic

What are your questions about the Seahawks following the NFL Draft and before OTAs and mandatory minicamp? Share them here.

Monday Round-Up: Cliff Avril Talks Mentoring Younger Players With Seattle Sports’ ‘Wyman & Bob’

The Seahawks Legend joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton to discuss what a potential mentorship role with the Seahawks could look like, his Sack 360 pass rush program, and his intense game nights with K.J. Wright.

Next phase of Seahawks offseason most important for QB Drew Lock - Seattle Sports

"Drew Lock needs this time more than any other Seahawk," Jake Heaps says of Phase 3 of OTAs for the new Seahawks quarterback.

Seahawks' offense in '22 is OC Waldron's 2nd chance at 1st impression - Seattle Sports

While 2021 was Shane Waldron's first season as Seahawks OC, Maura Dooley details why 2022 will be the first chance to see his offense.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Sign Six Players After Rookie Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The players participated over the weekend in the minicamp on tryouts.

Arizona Cardinals sign six players from rookie mini-camp - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have already made a bevy of moves from their undrafted free agent class, as the team announced six moves already.

49ers news: Question marks at guard remain the biggest issues for the Niners offense - Niners Nation

Will the offensive line hold the team back this year?

Honest First Impression of 49ers Wide Receiver Danny Gray - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

An honest first impression of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray based on rookie minicamp.

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Says He's 'Nowhere Close' to Leaving Coaching - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

McVay flirted with a massive broadcasting deal this spring after winning a Super Bowl in February

The last 17 attempts to repeat as Super Bowl champs: What went wrong? - Turf Show Times

The Rams are trying to run it back, something that hasn’t happened in almost 20 years

Rams bring back Troy Hill, draft four DBs to replenish secondary - Los Angeles Rams- ESPN

With Darious Williams having left, the Rams brought Hill back from Cleveland to play corner and spent most of their draft capital on defensive backs.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings 2022 - Offseason 1-32 poll, plus players who benefited most from the draft and trades

The Saints didn't pick Jameis Winston's successor, the Cowboys' rookies will free up Micah Parsons and the Chargers added help for Justin Herbert.

Jaire Alexander's contract signals Packers ready to win with defense now and after Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN

While the Packers' offense appears to be in a state of flux after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, the defense looks well-positioned.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

Nick Saban warns college football could lose "parity" - ProFootballTalk

When former Dolphins coach and current I’m-not-going-to-be-the-Alabama-coach Alabama coach Nick Saban whined in January about college football needing “national legislation” to control name, image, and likeness revenue, my first thought was that he feared he wouldn’t be able to compete in this new college football world order, given that bigger cities with bigger financial resources behind their programs would swipe players that Saban currently lures to Tuscaloosa.

Reporter reveals Baker Mayfield's training camp plans

Ian Rapoport believes Baker Mayfield will attend training camp in Cleveland, creating an awkward situation between the two sides.

Jameis Winston’s knee injury last season has him “hungrier” going into this season

Jameis Winston became a starting quarterback again last season, but it lasted only seven games. He injured his knee in an Oct. 31 game against the Buccaneers, requiring season-ending surgery.