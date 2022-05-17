Where Seahawks rank as ESPN releases initial 2022 Football Power Index

It’s May, which means the heart of the offseason is well in the rear view mirror, but for the most part NFL rosters have filled out across the league. There is certain to be minor shuffling in the coming weeks and months between now and the start of training camp in late July, but the overwhelming majority of teams know who is going to be on the 90 man roster when camp opens.

Thus, as seen last week when Vegas published the lines for individual games of the 2022 NFL season, it’s that time of the offseason when the only thing to go on is projections for the year. This time it is ESPN, which released its first Football Power Index for the 2022 season, and which does not have the Seattle Seahawks as a bottom five team. They are in the 27th spot, which is the sixth spot from the bottom of the rankings.

2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings!



The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse -- in points -- that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field.



It is a predictive rating. pic.twitter.com/9oDRKm8nKR — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 17, 2022

As noted, the index is designed to be predictive and to indicate how much better or worse a team is compared to average on a neutral field. Fans won’t be thrilled at the idea that the projection for the Seahawks has them as the weakest team in the NFC West, even if the San Francisco 49ers are starting Trey Lance, and at the thought of the possibility of a second consecutive season of double digit losses.