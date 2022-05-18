Pre-Snap Reads 5/18: Senior Bowl exec Jim Nagy praises Seahawks’ Senior Bowl heavy draft haul

Seahawks News

8 plays from Drew Lock's 2021 preseason debut that show the positives and negatives of his game

Seaside Joe 1168: And why you should never make a pun that's already been punned to death

As Dominant Decade Ends, What Will Seattle Seahawks' Legacy Be? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the span of eight years, the Seattle Seahawks went from the beginning of a potential dynasty to a disappointing end of an era marred by underachievement and fractured relationships, yet they were still one of the NFL's most successful franchises over the last decade. But will anyone remember them for that?

Tuesday Round-Up: Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy On The Seahawks 2022 Draft Class

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who previously was a longtime Seahawks scout, saw six of Seattle’s draft picks at the Senior Bowl and is a big fan of Seattle’s 2022 draft class.

Jake & Stacy podcast appearance « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was invited on to the Jake & Stacy show on 710 Seattle Sports.

Seahawks Free Agency: Heaps on OLs, DLs who could help in 2022 - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks are still looking to boost the trenches, Jake Heaps says there are a few free agents who could be worth adding.

2 Seahawks Takes: Which rookies will have immediate impact? - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus and Mike Salk pick one Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft pick on each side of the ball who will have the biggest impact in 2022.

Former Washington State tackle Liam Ryan signs UDFA deal with Seattle Seahawks

Longtime pillars on Washington State's offensive line, Liam Ryan and Abraham Lucas are reuniting in Seattle.

NFC West News

'Never Say Never': Former Ram Andrew Whitworth on Coming out of Retirement - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Whitworth recently joked about the possibility of coming out of retirement.

Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: CB, Decobie Durant - Turf Show Times

When will the "new" Double-D contribute to the Rams roster...?

How the Arizona Cardinals can adapt their offense without DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

ESPN NFL Analyst Matt Bowen looks at ways the Cardinals and coach Kliff Kingsbury can find success during Hopkins' six-game suspension.

Unique Versatility - Revenge of the Birds

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals used their first draft pick to acquire one of the most uniquely versatile defensive players imaginable in Clemson’s OLB/ILB/SS/CB/FS Isaiah Simmons. Depending on the down and distance, the Cardinals’ defensive coaches can employ Simmons as their queen of the chessboard, by lining him up virtually anywhere on the field.

Arizona Cardinals Notebook: Three Rookies Sign, LB Jessie Lemonier Claimed - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals rookies Trey McBride, Chris Matthew and Marquis Hayes signed their first NFL contracts.

Where do the 49ers Stand Within the NFC? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers were a prominent team in the NFC last season. But a couple of teams in the conference this year may have leapfrogged them.

49ers News: Quarterback isn’t the only change you should be paying attention to - Niners Nation

Replacing people is hard, and the 49ers have had to do plenty of it

49ers News: Could Brandon Aiyuk be the 49ers next 1,400 yard receiver? - Niners Nation

Why Brandon Aiyuk may be the 49ers next big thing

Do the San Francisco 49ers have (healthy) help for Nick Bosa in Drake Jackson? - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

With pass-rusher Dee Ford's tenure ending because of injuries, the 49ers may turn to their second-round pick out of USC to help Bosa create pressure.

Around The NFL

NFL’s quarterback movement shows no sign of slowing down in the future - The Athletic

QB upheaval is an undeniable reality of life in today’s NFL. And if recent events are any indication, this trend is going to continue.

NFL season projections 2022 - Win-loss records, playoff and Super Bowl chances from Football Power Index

The ESPN Football Power Index projections are live. Here's how our model believes the 2022 season will play out, from Super Bowl champ predictions to close division races.

Chase Young, Carson Wentz hold keys to Washington Commanders' playoff fate

The Commanders drafted some exciting players, such as receiver Jahan Dotson, but need rebound seasons from big-name veterans to make strides in 2022.

Joe Burrow says Cincinnati Bengals 'know what it takes' now to win after run to Super Bowl

Joe Burrow said Tuesday that the Bengals' postseason run to the Super Bowl has given his team the confidence it needs to get back to the playoffs this season.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

Move the Sticks Podcast: Bruce Feldman on state of college football & top college QBs

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman throughout the show.

2022 NFL free agency: Free agents, notable departures for all 32 teams

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of notable NFL players who have been released or signed/traded elsewhere in the 2022 offseason.

Sources: Recent 'deadlock' in Deshaun Watson civil cases is expected to push all trials to 2023

All civil lawsuit trial proceedings between 22 women and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are expected to be pushed to 2023, two sources familiar with communications between attorneys handling the litigation told Yahoo Sports.

Steve Belichick: Josh Uche is 'an important piece to the puzzle' on Patriots defense

This offseason, the Patriots have treated their outside linebacker position like it's set. Even after releasing Kyle Van Noy, who played almost 500 snaps on the edge last season, there wasn't an impact player added there.