Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 24: Rob Staton

We’re kicking off our position-by-position breakdown of Seattle’s roster, beginning with the wonderful Rob Staton of Seahawks Draft Blog fame. Today, we dive into the Seahawks’ running backs and linebackers, discussing:

*Rob’s impression of the Seahawks draft

*Was drafting Ken Walker III in the second round good process or bad?

*What kind of workload split can we expect between Walker, Rashaad Penny, and Chris Carson?

*What does the LB room look like in a post-Bobby-Wagner world, and how will each of them fit Seattle’s evolving defensive scheme?

Just an absolutely delightful episode— you can check it out here:

